CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois will be receiving its first shipment of antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 cases later this month, as the federal government steps up its efforts to get the new virus treatments out to the public. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced both new COVID-19 antiviral pills approved by the FDA will be available in Illinois later this month: Paxlovid from Pfizer, and Molnupiravir from Merck. Both pills will be available by prescription only for people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, who are at high risk of severe illness, hospitalization, or death. In a study,...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO