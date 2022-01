The mRNA technology behind two successful COVID-19 vaccines may also support the development of an improved shingles vaccine, drugmakers claim. Pfizer, which used the technology to create the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty with German biotechnology company BioNTech, is betting that the partnership will work again in a new venture. The two companies will speed development of a prospective shingles preventive drug, with clinical trials expected to begin in the second half of 2022, Pfizer announced Wednesday.

