S.Africa parliament fire contained, suspect in court

By Wesley Fester, GIANLUIGI GUERCIA, Rodger BOSCH, RODGER BOSCH
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
No casualties have been reported in the fire, but the damage has shocked the country

A fire that devastated South Africa's parliament was finally contained on Tuesday after a two-day battle, firefighters said, as a man appeared in court to face charges of starting the blaze.

Flames broke out in the Cape Town complex before dawn on Sunday, spreading to the National Assembly, whose roof collapsed, and threatening national treasures housed in an older section.

The blaze was initially declared under control on Monday but then flared up again, fanned by strong winds.

"Firefighters managed to contain the fire just before 12:00 last night," spokesman Jermaine Carelse told AFP.

There were fresh flames again early Tuesday, he added, which firefighters extinguished.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, appeared in Cape Town Magistrates' Court to face charges of arson /AFP

"We currently have four fire engines on scene with approximately 20 staff members that will monitor the situation throughout the day."

A 49-year-old man, Zandile Christmas Mafe, was arrested in the complex on Sunday.

He appeared briefly in court Tuesday to answer charges of breaking into and "setting fire to parliamentary buildings" and intention to steal property, including "laptops, crockery and documents".

Bearded and dressed in a grey shirt with knee-length shorts, he removed his mask on arriving in court and turned to present his face to the TV cameras and press photographers.

His attorney, Luvuyo Godla, who is defending him pro bono, said the defendant pleaded not guilty, while prosecutors argued against granting him bail.

He was remanded in custody until January 11 pending further inquiries, which depend on when investigators can gain access to the building.

- Catastrophe -

No casualties have been reported in the fire, but the damage has shocked the country.

The blaze tore through the wood-panelled assembly where parliamentary debates are held and the president makes his annual state-of-the-nation address.

The blaze tore through the wood-paneledÂ assembly where parliamentary debates are held /AFP

Carelse said such was the devastation that a parliamentary session would not be held there for a long time.

Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo said "the entire chamber where the members sit... has burned down".

The fire started in the older part of the complex -- a section that once housed South Africa's first parliament.

Completed in 1884, the section is where parliament keeps treasures, including around 4,000 heritage and artworks, some dating back to the 17th century.

The fire then spread to the newer National Assembly and a third building housing the upper house, the National Council of Provinces.

- Security question -

Investigators said the fire broke out in two separate areas and the water sprinkler system did not work properly because the water was cut off.

Surveillance cameras showed the suspect in the buildings at around 2:00 am.

"However, security only saw him at 6:00 am, when they looked at the screens after being alerted by the smoke," Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille told AFP.

Flames rose from the building on Monday, fanned by strong winds /AFP

"CCTVs were working. The problem is that there was no monitoring of the CCTV cameras on that fateful night," she told a news conference on Monday.

"Certainly, there was a security breach," she added, saying that this was under investigation.

The fire broke out just a few hundred metres (yards) from St. George's Cathedral, where anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu's ashes were interred on Sunday while the blaze raged, a day after his funeral.

Last March another fire also broke out in the older wings of parliament, but it was quickly contained.

Cape Town suffered another major fire in April, when a blaze on the famed Table Mountain, which overlooks the city, ravaged part of the University of Cape Town's library holding a unique collection of African archives.

South Africa has an unusual political arrangement in that its parliament is in Cape Town while the seat of government lies in Pretoria, more than 1,300 kilometres (more than 800 miles) to the north. The country's economic and financial hub is Johannesburg.

Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
watchers.news

21 freeze to death after heavy snow traps thousands of cars in Murree, Pakistan

At least 21 people, including 9 children, have died of hypothermia overnight Saturday, January 8, 2022, after heavy snow trapped thousands of vehicles in Pakistan's mountain resort of Murree. The resort, located about 45 km (28 miles) N of the capital Islamabad, recorded more than 1.2 m (4 feet) of fresh snow overnight. More than 23 000 cars were evacuated from the area on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
johnnyjet.com

Insane Video of Part of a Cliff Falling on Boaters in Brazil

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of my friends sent me the video below without any kind of warning. I had no idea what it was and figured it was going to be something cool or funny since the opening scene is on a beautiful looking body of water. But then, a few seconds in, BAM. Something I never saw coming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 42, denies perverting course of justice as she appears in court accused of giving 'false and misleading information' to criminal probe into male sergeant

A female police officer has denied perverting the course of justice after being accused of giving 'false information' to criminal probe into male sergeant. Amanda Aston, from Seaford, East Sussex, is accused of providing false and misleading information to police in respect of Sergeant Matthew Taylor, Maidstone Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

