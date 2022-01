Kendall Jenner proved she’s the queen of holiday fashion with her absolutely stunning look for the scaled back KarJenner Christmas Eve party. As always, Kendall totally stole the show with her incredible look at the party, giving off ‘rich aunt vibes,’ as some fans noted. The gorgeous model looked incredible in her festive look for the evening. She wore a sleek and chic black gown with a mermaid cut that hugged her curves until it splayed out in a massive skirt. The glamorous dress was reminiscent of Jackie O and Princess Diana days of extreme elegance. The supermodel had her hair styled in a sleek middle-part ponytail, and looked beyond stunning. She lounged on the couch and sipped red wine while donning to gorgeous look — absolute goals.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO