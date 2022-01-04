No Powerball Winner Monday Night – Prize Keeps Growing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While it didn’t match all the numbers for the top prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, a winning ticket good for $2 million was sold in Baltimore late last month, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Tuesday. The winner was sold on Dec. 30 at Sam’s Lobby Shop, located at 10 N. Calvert Street, and remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, the agency said. Four other Powerball players in Maryland cashed in tickets for $50,000 from the same drawing. Those were sold at Wine World in Abingdon, a 7-Eleven in Annapolis, a Sunoco station in Hagerstown and a Marathon Gas station in Hampstead, the agency said. All four prizes are unclaimed. Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. With no jackpot winner, the prize for the Jan. 5 drawing as grown to $610 million or a one-time cash payout of $434.2 million, the agency said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO