Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

By associatedpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark...

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after Fed rates signal

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation.Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell.On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell by its biggest daily margin in four months.Notes released Thursday from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the U.S. job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed. Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE rises again amid Omicron optimism while Wall Street falters

The FTSE gained further ground as strong showings from banks, mining stocks and Ocado buoyed London’s top index.It held firm in the green despite dropping down from intraday highs after a less positive start to trading in the US, driven by weakness in the tech sector.The FTSE 100 ended the day 11.72 points, or 0.16%, higher at 7,516.87 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks were more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 managed to eke out a rise of almost fifteen points.“For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open near unchanged after weaker-than-expected December payrolls rise

Stocks struggled for direction early Friday, opening near unchanged after a mixed jobs report that saw nonfarm payrolls rise by a much weaker-than-expected 199,000 in December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78 points, or 0.2%, to 36,158, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,693. The Nasdaq Composite was up less than 0.1% at 15,083. Economists had looked for payrolls to rise by 422,000. However, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% from 4.2%, compared with expectations for a decline to 4.1%.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
STOCKS

