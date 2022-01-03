ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Career Conversations with Data Leaders

hypepotamus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year calls for a new groove for things which means we’re back...

hypepotamus.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypepotamus.com

Funding a Career Change

Are you looking to change your career, but unsure you can foot the bill? You might be eligible for tuition deferment through GA’s income share agreement program or some of our available scholarships. Financial hurdles shouldn’t keep you from taking this opportunity. During this discussion, we will discuss available scholarships and financing plans options for funding your career transition.
hypepotamus.com

Leveraging Transferable Skills for Career Changers

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Calling all professionals looking to make a transition or pivot in their career! Join us as we uncover ways professionals can leverage and transfer their skillsets for new career opportunities. In this workshop, industry leaders will take you through the plethora of must-knows and to-dos needed to make a transition in today’s market.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Hitting the Reset Button on Your Career

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. What happens when you’ve realized it’s time for a change? For many of us, it can be as simple as a new look, a new restaurant, or a trip out of town. But what about when it’s your career and livelihood that needs to be revamped? This can happen for any number of reasons, but the challenges and questions remain the same – what’s next and how do I get there?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Making Authentic Connections at Work

Career goals can mean very different things for many people. Nonetheless, we know and understand the importance of making authentic connections at work. Your work environment is where you spend the majority of your time, so why not focus on making it a positive environment? During this event, we’ll uncover the plethora of ways you can build long lasting relationships in the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Career Conversations
abc27.com

Metaverse Training with Fierce Conversations

The Metaverse is coming, but what is it and how will it impact the workplace? To learn more about the Metaverse we spoke with Ed Beltran, CEO of Fierce Conversations who explained how these virtual spaces will affect the future of life and work.
TECHNOLOGY
hypepotamus.com

Pivoting Your Career Successfully

What if you know it’s time to switch careers, but don’t know how to get started? What factors need to be involved to make the best possible career decision?. We are in a time that the experts call “The Great Resignation” and folks are leaving their jobs left and right in order to pursue something greater. Pivoting is more common today than ever, but understanding how to do it right will prevent you from experiencing stress, anxiety and fear. Join us to learn what it takes mentally to prepare for change, helpful tips to brand yourself virtually, and steps you can take to pivot into your dream job!
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Creating the Ultimate Resume for Career Changers

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Your resume is one of the most important Personal Branding Documents in your Job Seeking Toolbox. However, it is also the reason why so many applications are met with the dreaded rejection letter.
JOBS
datasciencecentral.com

Why a Data Science Career Is Worth Pursuing

“There were five exabytes of information created between the dawn of civilization through 2003, but that much information is now created every two days.”. ~Eric Schmidt (Executive Chairman at Google) The term data science was first popularized in 2001 as it was used by William Cleveland in a publication. Moving...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
hypepotamus.com

Re-Skill For Your Career Transition

What’s changed during Covid for career transition?. If you’re feeling stuck, Corey, CEO of Aspireship, will teach you how to re-skill for your career!. Your past experience plays a part, but there are many other factors to consider. He will discuss training and job placement strategies that will help you land your next role!
JOBS
hypepotamus.com

Engineer Your Tech Career

In this month’s career chat in coding, we’ll meet with the Director of Solutions Architecture of Thought Industries, Michael Siegel. From this discussion, we’ll learn the why’s and how’s of his career transition from being an educator in design/media to engineering.
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

TechGig Exclusive: India's top tech leaders talk about future-proofing career and skills for developers. Save the date!

The accelerated digital transformation amid the pandemic has spotlighted the technology teams, specifically developers. From ordering food to finding medical assistance nearby, fulfilling any product or service via apps or websites depends on how well their codes have been written and how well-defined and precise their algorithms are. It's no surprise that tech hiring managers are handpicking their developers, focusing on technologists with end-to-end coding skills and thereby, full stack developers are in high demand. Industry reports suggest that the 'full stack developer' was the fourth most in-demand job role in 2020.*
TECHNOLOGY
hypepotamus.com

ShiftED Camp: Launch a Career You Love

Calling all mission-driven hustlers, career changers and those who want to find their purpose, passion and make an impact. Join us for a weeklong camp to gain the skills and knowledge that will enable you to fulfill your mission without burning out.   The first step to doing work that matters is identifying what ignites passion, purpose, and satisfaction in your career and in you. If you don’t have answers right away, you’re not alone. We often don’t have the time, tools, or guidance to find a clear answer. Finding work that really matters requires — well — work.
JOBS
securityintelligence.com

Changing the Conversation with Risk Quantification

“Quantitative risk analysis is the single most effective way to align security with business priorities and establish credibility with teams.” — U.S.-based CISO. As organizations continue to leverage the latest technologies and move toward even greater interconnectivity in the pursuit of growth, business strategy and cybersecurity continue to converge. Cybersecurity concerns now extend beyond the traditional IT areas of responsibility, impacting all levels of an organization.
ECONOMY
hypepotamus.com

Reframing Goals With Your Strengths

Did you know 80% of people abandon their new year’s goals by February?. Executing your goals is much harder than setting them. What if instead, you set your goals realistically according to your Top 5 Clifton Strengths?. Scott, a Certified Strengths Coach, will share how to leverage your strengths...
hypepotamus.com

Data Science Info Session Livestream

Are you curious about General Assembly’s upcoming Data Science Immersive? Whether you’re looking to cross-over into a role that requires you to know data science, level up in your existing role, or you’re curious about data, join us and figure out if this immersive course is a fit for you.
SCIENCE
hypepotamus.com

HBS: 100 Years of Case Method Learning

Every HBS alum knows that the Case Method is the core of the HBS pedagogical approach. And everyone who has sat in a chair in any program at HBS knows that participating in a case discussion is the heart of the learning experience everyone shares. We all remember those amazing discussions about specific cases that were formative in our journeys to become business leaders and shape the organizations we lead. And we all remember the anxiety waiting for that dreaded day of the “cold call” and the “opportunity” to open the case discussion. Everyone remembers how we felt both before and after our opening.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Fiscalnote Announces Agreement To Acquire South Korea-Based Alternative Data Solutions And Software Leader Aicel Technologies

Aicel Strengthens FiscalNote’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Offerings, Deepening Expertise in Data Ingestion, Management, and API Development for the Fintech Industry on a Global Scale. FiscalNote, a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aicel...
BUSINESS
hypepotamus.com

WWC: Let’s Do Lunch, Virtually

Let’s Do Lunch! Once a month we’ll gather for lunch to discuss tech, work, or anything and everything else! Show us around your kitchen or have your lunch delivered… whatever works for you!. This month, join Director Beth Laing for some great lunchtime conversation. Share your journey...
hypepotamus.com

Creating an Effective LinkedIn Profile

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Is your LinkedIn profile in need of a refresh? Or are you wondering how to take that extra step to be a proactive job seeker on LinkedIn? For job seekers, recent graduates, and career changers, LinkedIn is the place to build your professional identity online and discover new opportunities. This session will review everything you need to know to create an effective LinkedIn profile to leverage in your job search.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy