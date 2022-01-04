Did The Bye Week Kill The Dolphins’ Momentum?

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins had their 7-game winning streak snapped and their playoff chances eliminated against the Tennessee Titans. This game was a big test for the Dolphins because it was a big game on the road against a quality opponent. The Dolphins didn’t just lose the game. They weren’t even competitive in a 34-3 beat down by the Titans. The Dolphins controlled their own destiny to make the playoffs if they won their last two games. It was going to be hard against the Titans because they were the number 2 seed in the AFC. The Titans are a good team but had struggled of late especially without their best player in running back Derrick Henry. However, the Titans rose to the occasion on Sunday and showed why they are one of the top teams in the AFC, while the Dolphins showed they have a lot of work to do to become a contender, let alone a playoff team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO