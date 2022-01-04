ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Did The Bye Week Kill The Dolphins’ Momentum?

By Andy Davies
dolphinstalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs last night after an embarrassing 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. This is despite starting the day occupying the final wildcard spot and having the latest bye week in the history of the league, which was seen as a positive when the schedule...

dolphinstalk.com

Comments / 1

Related
dolphinstalk.com

The Dolphins Didn’t Show Up Last Sunday

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins had their 7-game winning streak snapped and their playoff chances eliminated against the Tennessee Titans. This game was a big test for the Dolphins because it was a big game on the road against a quality opponent. The Dolphins didn’t just lose the game. They weren’t even competitive in a 34-3 beat down by the Titans. The Dolphins controlled their own destiny to make the playoffs if they won their last two games. It was going to be hard against the Titans because they were the number 2 seed in the AFC. The Titans are a good team but had struggled of late especially without their best player in running back Derrick Henry. However, the Titans rose to the occasion on Sunday and showed why they are one of the top teams in the AFC, while the Dolphins showed they have a lot of work to do to become a contender, let alone a playoff team.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Panthers#Giants#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Los Angeles Chargers#Eagles#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Bowlers
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Nantz News

The main broadcast team for CBS Sports will look a bit different this weekend. On Friday, the network announced that Jim Nantz will miss this Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Nantz will be replaced by Tom McCarthy, who’ll get to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy