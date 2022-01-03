Engineer Your Tech Career

Reworking success: Designing your own accounting and finance career journey at Intuit. When I started my career as a Tax Accountant and Enrolled Agent, I assumed my journey to success would involve working with a small group of clients in a corporate office in a major financial hub city. As my family grew and I realized I needed more flexibility, I began to reconsider my career path. I soon discovered an opportunity that delivered the stability and prestige of my former job along with unexpected new opportunities for continual learning, professional growth, and the flexibility to fit my life. Working remotely as a tax and accounting expert at Intuit—the company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp—I’m part of a mission-driven team that helps give millions of customers around the world the opportunity to prosper.

