Engineer Your Tech Career

hypepotamus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this month’s career chat in coding, we’ll meet with...

hypepotamus.com

nhbr.com

High tech career training coming to UNH

UNH Professional Development & Training — whose mission is dedicated to enhancing the professional knowledge and skills of individuals and organizations in New Hampshire and surrounding communities — is launching two new non-degree, non-credit technology programs in partnership with virtual boot camp provider, StackRoute Learning, Inc. These programs are focused on two rapidly growing areas in the technology sector: cloud systems administration and data analytics.
COLLEGES
Dice Insights

Top Tech Jobs of 2021 Included Software Developers, Engineers

Over the past 12 months, employers have rushed to hire technologists of all kinds, from software engineers to network administrators and machine-learning experts. Out of all possible technology jobs, which were most in-demand?. For an answer, we can turn to Emsi Burning Glass, which collects and analyzes millions of job...
JOBS
accountingtoday.com

Designing your accounting career at Intuit

Reworking success: Designing your own accounting and finance career journey at Intuit. When I started my career as a Tax Accountant and Enrolled Agent, I assumed my journey to success would involve working with a small group of clients in a corporate office in a major financial hub city. As my family grew and I realized I needed more flexibility, I began to reconsider my career path. I soon discovered an opportunity that delivered the stability and prestige of my former job along with unexpected new opportunities for continual learning, professional growth, and the flexibility to fit my life. Working remotely as a tax and accounting expert at Intuit—the company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp—I’m part of a mission-driven team that helps give millions of customers around the world the opportunity to prosper.
INCOME TAX
hypepotamus.com

Creating the Ultimate Resume for Career Changers

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Your resume is one of the most important Personal Branding Documents in your Job Seeking Toolbox. However, it is also the reason why so many applications are met with the dreaded rejection letter.
JOBS
hypepotamus.com

Funding a Career Change

Are you looking to change your career, but unsure you can foot the bill? You might be eligible for tuition deferment through GA’s income share agreement program or some of our available scholarships. Financial hurdles shouldn’t keep you from taking this opportunity. During this discussion, we will discuss available scholarships and financing plans options for funding your career transition.
hypepotamus.com

Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women

We are bringing Octavia Goredema, author of PREP, PUSH, PIVOT: Essential Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women who will be in conversation with Joann Jung, Design Director at LUCID Motors. This Fireside Chat will discuss how to navigate the key moments that define your career, how to bounce back from a...
JOBS
hypepotamus.com

AMA with Software Engineers

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Join General Assembly and our tenured Software Engineers for an Ask Me Anything! This conversation will range from topics including apps, web pages, the job market, the skills companies look for in a hire, and the resources to get you started.
COMPUTERS
Dice Insights

Software Engineers Can Earn Huge Pay in ‘Transportation Tech’

A decade ago, the tech industry thought it would completely revolutionize transportation in a few short years. Executives predicted that we’d all move from Point A to B in rideshare vehicles piloted by world-class artificial intelligence (A.I.). City infrastructure would fundamentally change thanks to all the innovation pouring out of companies like Uber and Tesla.
SOFTWARE
tri-c.edu

Careers for Manufacturing Technology and Engineering Technology Instructors

If you have the desire, skills, education and technical experience to teach students to excel in the workforce, the Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence at Cuyahoga Community College is for you. The Center is home to Tri-C’s Manufacturing Technology and Engineering Technology programs. Courses, certificates and degrees are offered.
CLEVELAND, OH
honknews.com

Tips for Scaling Your Tech Startup

Every entrepreneur dreams that their startup will be the Next Facebook, Uber, or Airbnb. Scaling a business is a sign of success and reassures an entrepreneur that they are headed in the right direction. However, if you try to scale too fast, your business may collapse. One study found that up to 74% of high-growth startups failed due to premature scaling.
SMALL BUSINESS
ZDNet

Accelerate your career with these top physics degree jobs

Physics is the study of matter and energy. A degree in physics introduces you to the nature, properties, actions, and interactions that can help you understand the composition and behavior of the universe. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, occupations for life and physical scientists are projected to experience...
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

How to Develop Your Career Plan on a Kanban Board

You must create a career plan and follow that strictly to achieve your career goals. Kanban board is the perfect tool to create an actionable career plan. Your career development planning should include basic steps like Self-Assessment, Career Exploration, Primary Career Targeting, and so on. In this article, you’ll see...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Create a custom tech career path from scratch for $40 with CompTIA

You actually don't need any kind of tech experience in order to train for a well-paid tech career. But whether you do or not, you can create a custom career path from scratch with the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle, and it's on sale right now during our Cyber Week Sale for only $39.20 with coupon code CYBER20.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Best civil engineering degree jobs for a successful career

Civil engineering jobs are opportunities for individuals to take part in building projects from all angles. Civil engineering involves the design, build, and operation of physical and natural environmental features. Civil engineers construct buildings, roads, and pipelines, taking part in projects both below and above ground. Most civil engineers work...
ECONOMY
hypepotamus.com

Career Conversations: Sprout Social

Join General Assembly for a career conversation with Sarah Corley, Demand Generation Specialist at Sprout Social. In this conversation, we will cover:. General career advice about networking, interviewing, and achieving career goals. The goal of this event is to have a candid career conversation and hear actionable and relatable advice,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
meddeviceonline.com

How To Untangle Your Medtech Regulatory, Engineering & Business Decisions

Making decisions in medical device development is tough. From initial concept to market introduction, countless factors – many of which are outside of the developer’s control — influence almost every decision. Compounding the issue is that it’s easy to confuse and intermingle engineering, regulatory, and business decisions. Knowing which type of decision you’re making can make all the difference in how quickly and effectively you can bring your device to market and maintain market presence once it’s there.
TECHNOLOGY
Dice Insights

Embrace Your CIO’s Strategy in 2021 to Advance Your Career

It’s nice to think that simply doing your job and following your passion for technology will automatically boost your career. If you really want to accelerate things, though, make an effort to help the CIO achieve their strategic goals for your company—that will not only benefit the entire team, but also elevate your own standing.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

How to Scale & Monetize Your Social in 2022

Are you a social media enthusiast ready to cash in on your influence? Join GA and Instagram Growth Coach, @TimeOfDre to learn how to scale and monetize your social media. Dre will cover the fundamentals of creating quality and engaging content, tips on scaling and how to make income thru partnerships, unique offerings, advertising and more.
INTERNET

