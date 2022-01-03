Re-Skill For Your Career Transition

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s changed during Covid for career transition?. If you’re feeling stuck, Corey,...

hypepotamus.com

WKRC

Looking for a place of employment to come stay for your career?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Aristech Surfaces is a fifty-year-old manufacturer based in Florence, Ky. It manufactures acrylic and acrylic solid surface sheets. Its products go into the bath and hot tub markets as well as surfacing material for hospitality, healthcare, signage and other end markets. It employs almost 300 employees globally and sells products globally. In September 2021, it was acquired by Trinseo a global, public, specialty chemical company. Aristech Surfaces is a great fit to Trinseo’s portfolio, and it's thrilled to have joined Trinseo.
FLORENCE, KY
The Holland Sentinel

Employment Expertise: Exploring your career options

December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month. Whether you're a high school student thinking about the future or someone with an established career, now is a great time to consider your options. “Career exploration is often the most overlooked step in the job seeker process,” said Deb Powell, a career...
JOBS
hypepotamus.com

Future-Proof Your Career

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Data is everywhere. It’s the new hotness in the job market. Every company wants to tell their story with data. Every job description is looking for “data-driven” individuals. But what does that all mean?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women

We are bringing Octavia Goredema, author of PREP, PUSH, PIVOT: Essential Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women who will be in conversation with Joann Jung, Design Director at LUCID Motors. This Fireside Chat will discuss how to navigate the key moments that define your career, how to bounce back from a...
JOBS
#Aspireship
hypepotamus.com

Pivoting Your Career Successfully

What if you know it’s time to switch careers, but don’t know how to get started? What factors need to be involved to make the best possible career decision?. We are in a time that the experts call “The Great Resignation” and folks are leaving their jobs left and right in order to pursue something greater. Pivoting is more common today than ever, but understanding how to do it right will prevent you from experiencing stress, anxiety and fear. Join us to learn what it takes mentally to prepare for change, helpful tips to brand yourself virtually, and steps you can take to pivot into your dream job!
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

How to Reach Your Career Goals

Promotion and Pay – two very important words when it comes to careers. Career conversations are essential to ensuring that you stay on track and reach your goals. During this event, we’re partnering with career coaches to equip you with the tools necessary to reach your promotion and pay goals. We’ll uncover how to set obtainable employee performance goals.
JOBS
Star-Tribune

Brezik: Practice your transition to retirement

Some life changes are yours to make on your time frame. Others are thrust upon you without any prior notice or experience on how to handle them. The last couple years have taught us how resilient we can be, even when we’re faced with sudden, unexpected events. The pandemic...
CASPER, WY
NewsBreak
Jobs
hypepotamus.com

Hitting the Reset Button on Your Career

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. What happens when you’ve realized it’s time for a change? For many of us, it can be as simple as a new look, a new restaurant, or a trip out of town. But what about when it’s your career and livelihood that needs to be revamped? This can happen for any number of reasons, but the challenges and questions remain the same – what’s next and how do I get there?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Making Authentic Connections at Work

Career goals can mean very different things for many people. Nonetheless, we know and understand the importance of making authentic connections at work. Your work environment is where you spend the majority of your time, so why not focus on making it a positive environment? During this event, we’ll uncover the plethora of ways you can build long lasting relationships in the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ZDNet

Engineering management: Your career guide

An engineering manager organizes and oversees engineering projects while coaching and leading teams of engineers. Other job tasks include recommending budgets and monitoring expenses, timetables, and production plans. Firms pay top dollar for professionals who've mastered the hard and people skills the role demands. At $149,530, the median annual salary...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Re-Thinking Expertise: The Skill Portfolio Account

In contrast to a unitary concept of experts, a Skill Portfolio account identifies separate skills that experts possess and blend as needed. Experts may have five types of skills: perceptual-motor, conceptual, management, communication, and adaptation skills. These skills are relatively independent. Not all experts possess each skill, and not all...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Funding a Career Change

Are you looking to change your career, but unsure you can foot the bill? You might be eligible for tuition deferment through GA’s income share agreement program or some of our available scholarships. Financial hurdles shouldn’t keep you from taking this opportunity. During this discussion, we will discuss available scholarships and financing plans options for funding your career transition.
bigeasymagazine.com

6 Courses That Lead To Your Dream Career

Do you have a job in mind that you consider your dream? If yes, you probably have planned a course of action to turn your goal into a reality. While a higher degree doesn’t necessarily guarantee success in today’s world, it undoubtedly increases your success chances. In fact, those who obtain a degree in their respective field will have higher chances of earning better pay and experiencing better career progression. After all, a higher degree equips you with the required tools to excel in the relevant field.
COLLEGES
Forbes

Career Skill For 2022: How To Influence On All Levels, Regardless Of Title

Certified Personal Branding & Digital Strategist (impaCCCt), Author, International Speaker, Consultant, Coach. Organizational structures are getting flatter and leaner, and the traditional way of career progression, a.k.a. climbing the ladder, has been replaced with navigating through an ever-evolving jungle. New times require new ways of thinking about leadership and career...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
accountingtoday.com

Designing your accounting career at Intuit

Reworking success: Designing your own accounting and finance career journey at Intuit. When I started my career as a Tax Accountant and Enrolled Agent, I assumed my journey to success would involve working with a small group of clients in a corporate office in a major financial hub city. As my family grew and I realized I needed more flexibility, I began to reconsider my career path. I soon discovered an opportunity that delivered the stability and prestige of my former job along with unexpected new opportunities for continual learning, professional growth, and the flexibility to fit my life. Working remotely as a tax and accounting expert at Intuit—the company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp—I’m part of a mission-driven team that helps give millions of customers around the world the opportunity to prosper.
INCOME TAX
hbr.org

The Upside of Feeling Uncertain About Your Career

These days, there’s lots of talk about the crisis of meaning spawned by the pandemic and the reckoning with toxic workplaces that have many leaving companies in droves. Indeed, recent research suggests more than half of all Americans are considering a job change because they feel their employers don’t care about their concerns, and they want flexibility to become a permanent part of their work lives. Some have felt a sudden burst of clarity about what they do — and don’t — want next for their career.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Career Conversations: Sprout Social

Join General Assembly for a career conversation with Sarah Corley, Demand Generation Specialist at Sprout Social. In this conversation, we will cover:. General career advice about networking, interviewing, and achieving career goals. The goal of this event is to have a candid career conversation and hear actionable and relatable advice,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
newrelic.com

5 ways to improve your DevOps skills in 2022

Are you looking for a resolution to kick-start the new year with some positive momentum? Although adopting a growth mindset isn’t always easy, this list of resolutions can inspire you to learn some new skills, improve the way you work, and potentially help you positively impact the bottom line for your company.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

