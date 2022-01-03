ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Career Conversations: Sprout Social

hypepotamus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin General Assembly for a career conversation with Sarah Corley, Demand Generation Specialist at Sprout Social....

hypepotamus.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypepotamus.com

How to Scale & Monetize Your Social in 2022

Are you a social media enthusiast ready to cash in on your influence? Join GA and Instagram Growth Coach, @TimeOfDre to learn how to scale and monetize your social media. Dre will cover the fundamentals of creating quality and engaging content, tips on scaling and how to make income thru partnerships, unique offerings, advertising and more.
INTERNET
hypepotamus.com

Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women

We are bringing Octavia Goredema, author of PREP, PUSH, PIVOT: Essential Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women who will be in conversation with Joann Jung, Design Director at LUCID Motors. This Fireside Chat will discuss how to navigate the key moments that define your career, how to bounce back from a...
JOBS
hypepotamus.com

Leveraging Transferable Skills for Career Changers

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Calling all professionals looking to make a transition or pivot in their career! Join us as we uncover ways professionals can leverage and transfer their skillsets for new career opportunities. In this workshop, industry leaders will take you through the plethora of must-knows and to-dos needed to make a transition in today’s market.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Creating the Ultimate Resume for Career Changers

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Your resume is one of the most important Personal Branding Documents in your Job Seeking Toolbox. However, it is also the reason why so many applications are met with the dreaded rejection letter.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Join General Assembly#Sprout Social
hypepotamus.com

Pivoting Your Career Successfully

What if you know it’s time to switch careers, but don’t know how to get started? What factors need to be involved to make the best possible career decision?. We are in a time that the experts call “The Great Resignation” and folks are leaving their jobs left and right in order to pursue something greater. Pivoting is more common today than ever, but understanding how to do it right will prevent you from experiencing stress, anxiety and fear. Join us to learn what it takes mentally to prepare for change, helpful tips to brand yourself virtually, and steps you can take to pivot into your dream job!
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

Creating an Effective LinkedIn Profile

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Is your LinkedIn profile in need of a refresh? Or are you wondering how to take that extra step to be a proactive job seeker on LinkedIn? For job seekers, recent graduates, and career changers, LinkedIn is the place to build your professional identity online and discover new opportunities. This session will review everything you need to know to create an effective LinkedIn profile to leverage in your job search.
INTERNET
hypepotamus.com

Funding a Career Change

Are you looking to change your career, but unsure you can foot the bill? You might be eligible for tuition deferment through GA’s income share agreement program or some of our available scholarships. Financial hurdles shouldn’t keep you from taking this opportunity. During this discussion, we will discuss available scholarships and financing plans options for funding your career transition.
hypepotamus.com

Making Authentic Connections at Work

Career goals can mean very different things for many people. Nonetheless, we know and understand the importance of making authentic connections at work. Your work environment is where you spend the majority of your time, so why not focus on making it a positive environment? During this event, we’ll uncover the plethora of ways you can build long lasting relationships in the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
hypepotamus.com

Engineer Your Tech Career

In this month’s career chat in coding, we’ll meet with the Director of Solutions Architecture of Thought Industries, Michael Siegel. From this discussion, we’ll learn the why’s and how’s of his career transition from being an educator in design/media to engineering.
TECHNOLOGY
hypepotamus.com

Future-Proof Your Career

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Data is everywhere. It’s the new hotness in the job market. Every company wants to tell their story with data. Every job description is looking for “data-driven” individuals. But what does that all mean?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

HBS: 100 Years of Case Method Learning

Every HBS alum knows that the Case Method is the core of the HBS pedagogical approach. And everyone who has sat in a chair in any program at HBS knows that participating in a case discussion is the heart of the learning experience everyone shares. We all remember those amazing discussions about specific cases that were formative in our journeys to become business leaders and shape the organizations we lead. And we all remember the anxiety waiting for that dreaded day of the “cold call” and the “opportunity” to open the case discussion. Everyone remembers how we felt both before and after our opening.
ECONOMY
hypepotamus.com

Hitting the Reset Button on Your Career

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. What happens when you’ve realized it’s time for a change? For many of us, it can be as simple as a new look, a new restaurant, or a trip out of town. But what about when it’s your career and livelihood that needs to be revamped? This can happen for any number of reasons, but the challenges and questions remain the same – what’s next and how do I get there?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

SEO & Social Media Marketing Workshop

Learn the basics of internet marketing starting with search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing in channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. We highly suggest early arrival as we will be getting started immediately. We will have a 30 minute intro for everyone to introduce themselves and...
INSTAGRAM
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
INTERNET
LivingCheap

Work-at-home-jobs you can do now

Our current reality may make you reluctant to take people-centric positions for fear of getting sick. But if you don’t want your finances to expire while you sit out the crisis, you’ll need an alternative. Consider remote jobs for the new era. What kind of jobs are these?...
JOBS
WWD

IBrands Global Acquires Pam & Gela, Spells Out Strategy

Click here to read the full article. IBrands Global has wrapped up its acquisition of the elevated casualwear label Pam & Gela and is planning to ramp up e-commerce. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and IBrands Global’s chief executive officer Remy Garson declined to share that information in an interview.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Created in 2014 by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Pam & Gela arrived on the scene with built-in name recognition with many shoppers....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy