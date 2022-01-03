ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job Hunt Smarter Not Harder in 2022

hypepotamus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to fill your calendar with interviews for roles at companies that truly excite you? Are...

hypepotamus.com

Essence

5 Products To Help You Do Motherhood Smarter, Not Harder, In 2022

From a lightweight stroller that handles the bumps of city terrain to a snack bag that doubles as a chic purse, get into these newer products that do double duty. Looking to tackle motherhood in a much more manageable way in 2022? There are some products out there that can definitely help. From smooth strollers that fold in such a way to be compact enough for tight city living to a snack bag that keeps up with your kids snacks and your small must-have items in a chic, condensed way, start investing in things that do double duty. It will be the best bet for both you and your kiddo. Check out a few of our favorites to get your hands on this year.
SHOPPING
Business Insider

19 underrated part-time jobs that pay well and how to get them

Part-time jobs have become a popular to bring in extra cash with a low commitment. Accountants, physician assistants, and programmers are among the highest paid part-time roles. Writing, tutoring, fitness instructing, and graphic designing are also in-demand options.
JOBS
hypepotamus.com

Making Authentic Connections at Work

Career goals can mean very different things for many people. Nonetheless, we know and understand the importance of making authentic connections at work. Your work environment is where you spend the majority of your time, so why not focus on making it a positive environment? During this event, we’ll uncover the plethora of ways you can build long lasting relationships in the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
KGET 17

New year, new job: Cazador Consulting Group can hunt down the perfect opportunity for you in ’22

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Lizette from Cazador Consulting Group about why now is the perfect time to be on the hunt for a new job. Lizette says the new year is a great time to reach out and apply for new jobs for a few reasons; Companies have new budgets to work with, new projects to prep for, and are ready for new members to join their team. Cazador Consulting helps get individuals into fulfilling job opportunities, offering positions across the spectrum from receptionist positions to CEO’s.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Search#Are You Ready#Excite
coveteur.com

What Does Shopping Smarter Mean in 2022?

For many, a “smart” purchase might suggest one whose pricetag is far below its actual value. And though sticking to a budget is important, making smart consumer choices goes well beyond asking how much an item costs. Long story short: It takes more work to shop consciously in a way that respects every part of the supply chain and honors your own personal style. But it’s far from impossible and well worth the efforts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
ECONOMY
Upworthy

People who grew up poor explain the things rich kids will never understand and it's eye-opening

The income divide between the rich and the poor is bigger than ever and the pandemic has widened the gap further. While the rich amassed more wealth, the poor struggled to put food on the table. According to the US census, the official poverty rate in 2020 jumped 1.0 percentage to 11.4, from the 10.5 percent in 2019, making it the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines. Those who have grown up privileged and with access to resources and social capital will quite never understand what it means to be poor, and the daily struggle that comes with it. Being poor is a fight for survival day in and day out, and it involves prioritizing money just for what will get you through the day. One Reddit user asked others to share what 'rich kids' will never get and many shared their from their personal stories. Here are some of the replies that we came across:
HOMELESS
Inc.com

Why Workers Will Drive a Harder Bargain With Employers in 2022

Whether called the Great Resignation or the I Refuse movement, last year's hiring shortage gave many employees the upper hand when negotiating over salaries and benefits. With more than 4.5 million workers quitting their jobs in the U.S. in November alone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, many workers are in a strong position to demand higher compensation and better working conditions.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The News-Star

Study: Here are the best jobs for remote work in 2022

A new study ranks the best jobs for working remotely in 2022, including those that do and don't require a college degree. Ziply Fiber, an internet service provider based in the U.S. Northwest, notes that Americans have increasingly become accustomed to working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic exposed many to remote work for the first time.
RUSTON, LA
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
INTERNET
LivingCheap

Work-at-home-jobs you can do now

Our current reality may make you reluctant to take people-centric positions for fear of getting sick. But if you don’t want your finances to expire while you sit out the crisis, you’ll need an alternative. Consider remote jobs for the new era. What kind of jobs are these?...
JOBS
SmartAsset

Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition

In 2021, millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs every month in what is now called the “Great Resignation.” Some were burnt out, while others quit to look for better pay or new careers. A total of 4.4 million people left … Continue reading → The post Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
JOBS

