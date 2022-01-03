ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Web Design Trends for 2022

hypepotamus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can become difficult to keep up with a plethora of new and...

hypepotamus.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypepotamus.com

How to Scale & Monetize Your Social in 2022

Are you a social media enthusiast ready to cash in on your influence? Join GA and Instagram Growth Coach, @TimeOfDre to learn how to scale and monetize your social media. Dre will cover the fundamentals of creating quality and engaging content, tips on scaling and how to make income thru partnerships, unique offerings, advertising and more.
INTERNET
speckyboy.com

75 Tiny Little Web-Based Tools for Web Designers

All released in the past year or so year, each of these free web-based apps offers a time-saving solution to many of the web design tasks you will need to perform from time to time. Without ever having to install anything, all you have to do is bookmark and save them for that day when they will be called upon.
COMPUTERS
hypepotamus.com

Creating an Effective LinkedIn Profile

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Is your LinkedIn profile in need of a refresh? Or are you wondering how to take that extra step to be a proactive job seeker on LinkedIn? For job seekers, recent graduates, and career changers, LinkedIn is the place to build your professional identity online and discover new opportunities. This session will review everything you need to know to create an effective LinkedIn profile to leverage in your job search.
INTERNET
hypepotamus.com

SEO & Social Media Marketing Workshop

Learn the basics of internet marketing starting with search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing in channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. We highly suggest early arrival as we will be getting started immediately. We will have a 30 minute intro for everyone to introduce themselves and...
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Design
hypepotamus.com

Workshop: Setting Up Your Website

Calling all entrepreneurs, freelancers and business owners, this event is made for you! Building your own website doesn’t have to be complicated. During this event, industry experts will share tips to building a great small business website and a step-by-step guide for beginners. Websites are the first point of...
SMALL BUSINESS
hypepotamus.com

Making Authentic Connections at Work

Career goals can mean very different things for many people. Nonetheless, we know and understand the importance of making authentic connections at work. Your work environment is where you spend the majority of your time, so why not focus on making it a positive environment? During this event, we’ll uncover the plethora of ways you can build long lasting relationships in the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
hypepotamus.com

Front-End Web Dev Info Session Livestream

Are you curious about General Assembly’s upcoming Front-End Web Development Course? Of course you are. Whether you’re looking to cross-over into a role that requires you to know HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, or you’re looking to level up in your existing role, join us and figure out if this course is a fit for you.
COMPUTERS
Tech Times

Global Companies Are Choosing eSearch Logix for Web Design & SEO Services

Since the internet revolution started in the 90s, websites have a deep impact on almost every human being on the planet. And today, research shows websites influence 97% of customer purchasing decisions. People first search on the Internet when it comes to finding any products or services. There are 5.6...
ECONOMY
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
Domaine

27 Classic Bedroom Styles to Consider When Decorating Your Space

There are so many ways to decorate a bedroom, and whether you plan on mixing motifs or committing to just one aesthetic, the first step is simple: peruse a bunch of different bedroom styles. If your goal is to pull pieces from different design movements and effortlessly blend them together, looking at bedroom styles will help you understand your options. And if your aim is to go all-in on one aesthetic, you’ll find the blueprint for pulling it off.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Google announces new Android features to make phones and computers work better together

Google has announced new features for Android devices, focusing on greater integration between Android phones and laptop devices – both those made by Google and Windows PCs.“Your devices should instinctively know which of them you want to use and when”, Erik Kay, Google’s vice president of multi-device experiences, writes. To that end, Bluetooth-enabled headphones will be able to automatically switch to whatever devices the user is listening to. This update will be coming over the next few months.“If you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and...
TECHNOLOGY
PopSugar

The Home Decor Aesthetic to Try in 2022, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Over the past couple of years, the home has taken center stage, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Granted, that isn't a bad thing. Considering the home is, for some, a safe haven — the place where we feel most authentic and secure — it makes sense that how you decorate your home should speak to you on a deep level. With new home decor trends bubbling up by the second, however, settling on just one home aesthetic feels nearly impossible. Do you play it safe with the organic modern home trend? Do you say, "Screw it," and lean into colorful maximalism? When the options are endless, sometimes, it's best to look inward. Choosing a home decor trend based on your zodiac sign can limit the guesswork.
HOME & GARDEN
hypepotamus.com

Career Conversations: Sprout Social

Join General Assembly for a career conversation with Sarah Corley, Demand Generation Specialist at Sprout Social. In this conversation, we will cover:. General career advice about networking, interviewing, and achieving career goals. The goal of this event is to have a candid career conversation and hear actionable and relatable advice,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy