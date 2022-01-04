The Same Old Dolphins Show: Not Yet Contenders (Titans Review)

Alex in Columbia, Scott in the San Diego studio – technology helping them unite for a podcast again, they discuss the Titans game and the fallout of what occurred in Tennessee. What key plays, moreover, performances, led to the butt whooping our team got? What does history teach us about this Dolphins team, its coaching staff, and the front office? Mistakes in leadership and management are examined and re-examined, not necessarily the hindsight of this lost season, but more of “Why were these things obvious to a couple of old Dolfans, but not to the people getting paid millions to make the decisions?” The Two Old Dolfans are angry, and feel that all Dolfans should be. What about Tua? What about Grier? What about Flores? What are the highlights of the product we’ve been fed. What will playing next week’s mostly meaningless game, at home against the playoff bound Patriots mean to all of us?

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO