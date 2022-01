Taco lovers in and around Rocky Mount have cause for celebration. La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop opened for business on Dec. 13. The owners, brothers Angel and Edgar Vasquez, are no strangers to the taco business. They opened their first location in Vinton in 2018. They also started operating a food truck in 2019 that served tacos in Rocky Mount up until their new 948 Tanyard Road location opened. The food truck operated Wednesdays through Saturdays. Now that a physical location has been opened in Rocky Mount, they do not anticipate the truck will continue to be used.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO