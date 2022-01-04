ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. schools delay openings amid COVID-19 surge driven by Omicron variant

By Mamta Mayani
 3 days ago
Thousands of U.S. schools delayed this week's scheduled return to classrooms or switched to remote learning following the holiday break as Omicron variant of coronavirus swamps the nation, source Reuters. Cities including Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit either implemented online instruction or canceled school altogether this week, citing both staff...

