U.S. schools delay openings amid COVID-19 surge driven by Omicron variant

CytoDyn has updated investors on its efforts to push Leronlimab forward on several fronts, including NASH, COVID-19, and HIV. CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) recently publicized encouraging results from their Part 2 open-label portion of the Phase II NASH clinical trial testing 350 mg weekly dose of Leronlimab, demonstrated an average 80 msec cT1 decrease in half of the patients and a reduction of roughly 50 msec in 80% of patients. According to CytoDyn, these marks hit their endpoints and are statistically significant. These results are just one of several positive updates coming from the company over the past couple of months. CytoDyn is walking into 2022 with numerous prospects in play including HIV programs, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer “mTNBC”, COVID-19 programs, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis “NASH”. I believe Leronlimab is making a case to be a unique product that can be safely employed in some of the worst chronic and acute diseases and conditions. As a result, I am still bullish on CYDY in both the near term and long term.
