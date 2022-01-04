U.S. schools delay openings amid COVID-19 surge driven by Omicron variant

The broader market, as measured by the S&P 500, had another incredible year in 2021. A few days into 2022, and we saw more gains roll in. The purpose of this article is to discuss some reasons for optimism on the S&P 500, and why further gains could continue for this index. On the backdrop of very strong years behind us, it is easy to contemplate taking some profit here. After all - stocks cannot always go up. While I certainly wouldn't find fault with locking in some profit, I see multiple reasons why stocks could keep moving higher in the near term. This means that while I am building cash, it is many through selling some fixed-income positions and raising cash by not investing fresh funds. I am resisting the urge to sell my current holdings because there are tailwinds on the horizon that could push stocks higher still, making me reluctant to trigger taxable gains at this juncture.

