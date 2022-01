Northern Ireland’s First Minister has confirmed that no further restrictions have been agreed amid the latest Covid-19 surge.Paul Givan also said that there are no plans to close schools.However ministers are examining contingency plans in light of staff shortages across all sectors ahead of the expected peak in the next 10 days.Speaking separately to reporters in Co Tyrone, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said all contingencies are being planned for.Executive meeting concluded with no further restrictions. 850,000 people receiving their booster jab and by following the public health advice you are making the difference. Let’s keep going and we will...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO