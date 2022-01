Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. ADALend, a decentralized lending platform utilizing the Cardano blockchain, has recently been listed on CardanoCube.io, a platform that makes information on dApps available by providing an overview of all projects and dApps building on Cardano. The listing is preceded by ADALend's announcement, where they shared the intention of using Plutus Application Backend (PAB) to continue the development of the platform.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO