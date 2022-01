Verizon's Visible brand announced Thursday that it would use eSIM technology to allow prospective customers to test out its service for two weeks for free. The company said that potential customers with eSIM-compatible phones like the iPhone 13 can visit visible.com/free-trial to sign up for the offer. They'll receive a new phone number that they can use for the trial. Participants will be able to keep their existing number active during the trial. At the end of the trial, they can choose to switch to Visible by subscribing with either their new number or their existing number.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO