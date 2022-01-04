I have done a lot of bridge teaching in my day, and I have always been baffled by why so many players have trouble making use of the number 13. Everyone knows that each player is dealt 13 cards and each suit has 13 cards, but far too many players don’t utilize this bridge fact of life as they should. If they would simply invoke the magic number 13 more often, they’d find the play of the cards much, much simpler.

