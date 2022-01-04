ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich Mayor Nystrom urges residents, businesses to persevere during pandemic

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago

Norwich — The continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the response by the city, state and federal governments, and the resilience of city businesses to overcome the virus were centerpieces of Mayor Peter Nystrom’s State of the City address Monday in a mostly empty City Council Chambers.

With coronavirus cases surging locally and statewide, the city reverted to a remote access meeting for the public Monday.

“As we begin 2022, I fully understand that just about everyone in our community has been as patient and persistent as they possibly could have been over the past 21 months,” Nystrom began his speech. “There has been so much change, delay and inconvenience related to the pandemic, above and beyond all of the sickness, death and sadness in Norwich and around the world.”

Nystrom thanked city emergency responders and local health care workers for their work during the pandemic.

Nystrom quickly turned optimistic, citing the resilience of long-standing Norwich businesses pursuing expansions despite the pandemic. Downtown coffee company Craftsman Cliff’s Roaster transformed itself from a coffeeshop to a coffee manufacturer, while owner Matthew DuTrumble supported the opening of a new coffeeshop, Cream, on Franklin Street. Nystrom noted that These Guys Brewing continue to work on its $2.3 million relocation to Church Street.

And La Stella Pizzeria later this month will open a second business, La Stella Pasta and Pastry in the former Poppy & Rye Bakery in Taftville.

On a much larger scale, Nystrom celebrated the arrival of Solar Seal Architectural LLC, which announced a 10-year lease of a 200,000-square-foot building in the Norwich business park. The glass panel manufacturer will become one of the city’s top utility ratepayers.

As the current business park reaches capacity, the city, NPU and the Norwich Community Development Corp. are working on plans to create “Business Park North” on former farm and woodlands in Occum, Nystrom said.

The federal American Rescue Plan, which is providing $28 million to the city over two years, will help the city boost economic development citywide, improve neighborhoods, add affordable housing, assist struggling families and support local arts, Nystrom said.

“As we have all seen, continued obstacles are sure to stand in our way but the new normal requires that we all must accept sacrifice,” Nystrom said. “Please join me in staying strong and being optimistic about Norwich in 2022 and beyond. Further I ask for your patience as we fight through, together, the continued pandemic.”

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Taftville, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Norwich, CT
Health
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Norwich, CT
NBC News

Australian court rejects bid to delay Djokovic’s visa hearing

A judge rejected Australian authorities’ request to delay tennis star Novak Djokovic’s court hearing until Wednesday as he prepares to challenge a decision to cancel his visa. As a result, government lawyers will have defend their decision to bar entry to Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 men’s player,...
TENNIS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, has died at 93

(CNN) — Award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Julie Bergman. She was 93. Along with her husband and collaborator Alan, Bergman was nominated for 16 Academy Awards over the course of her career and won three, including for the song "The Way We Were" from the 1973 film that shared its name and starred Barbra Streisand. The song -- with music by composer Marvin Hamlisch -- also won two Grammys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mayor#Business Park#State Of The City Address#City Council Chambers#Craftsman Cliff#Cream#These Guys Brewing#La Stella Pizzeria#Poppy Rye Bakery#Npu
The Hill

Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
312
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy