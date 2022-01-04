ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

President Park Doo-ho, "We will Make 2022 Year of Growth and Leap Forward"

birminghamnews.net
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / (Gyeongbuk = International News) Park Doo-ho, executive director of LAREDO Resources Corp, a registered company of the OTC Market in the United States, stated on January 3rd, that 2022 will be the 'year of growth leap.'. On July 15,...

www.birminghamnews.net

birminghamnews.net

Zuddl raises USD 13.35 Mn in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Qualcomm Ventures

Boston [US]/Bengaluru [India], January 7 (ANI/PR Newswire):Born in the pandemic, Zuddl was founded by"Zuddl's growth can be attributed to enterprises' need for greater customizability and control for their virtual and hybrid events. Most of our customers are global companies with remote teams, who have complex use cases that we help solve easily, all the while being on-brand," said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl. "Attendee engagement is a critical pillar of any event - in-person or virtual. With Zuddl, we are leveraging our experience of running in-person events and using technology to solve engagement and event ROI. While the world slowly returns to normalcy, Zuddl helps enterprises abstract the complexity from virtual and hybrid events and focus on their core."The virtual events market space is expected to grow at aboutZuddl's differentiation stems from its ability to deliver a high level of event customization, and powerful attendee engagement. Event organizers are enabled to customize every detail of their event quickly, and by themselves. Zuddl solves for attendee engagement by using technology to power interest-driven networking and implement gamification based on user actions.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

The Power Play by The Market Herald Interviews Kory Zelickson of Vejii Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Vejii Holdings on their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Disclosure The Development of Metaverse Project BetaMars, Character Concepts Released

Recently, BetaMars project has been heating in the global metaverse market. It has already received a public attention since its exposure to the market in less than a month, raising $8 million investment now. BetaMars is architectured by global top blockchain team, committed to building a highly decentralized metaverse world.
birminghamnews.net

Perk Labs Announces New VP Franchise Sales and Operations and Director of Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ('Perk' or the 'Company') the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, today announced the addition of Justin Strange as its new Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations and Jules Gagnon as its new Director of Investor Relations and Community. Both appointments are effective as of today.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Emerald Holding buys cannabis events company MJBiz

Trade show producer Emerald Holding Inc. has completed a $120 million acquisition of cannabis events and media company MJBiz, the company said on Tuesday. MJBiz runs MJBizCon, a trade show in Las Vegas that drew 27,000 people in October. MJBiz generated $13.7 million in Ebitda and revenue of $27 million in 2021. It also owns media brands MJBizDaily, Hemp Industry Daily and MJBiz Magazine. Emerald Holding Inc. Emerald Holding, which is backed by institutional investor Onex Corp. that produces more than 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. Shares of Emerald Holding are down 19.6% in the last 12 months.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
birminghamnews.net

BCII Enterprises Acquires NFT Authentication Company, NFT Clearing Inc.

BCII Enterprises, Inc. completed the acquisition of NFT Clearing, Inc. The NFT Clearing acquisition supports BCII Enterprises' plan to grow from its roots as a blockchain technology company with proprietary NFT authentication capabilities. BCII Enterprises has also licensed the DeFi protocol (built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Main...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Receives Drill Permit for Macallan East Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on its Macallan East lithium project in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
ECONOMY
birminghamnews.net

IDVV Announces Acquisition Of Universal Voltage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation 'IEC' (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced it has acquired full control of Universal Voltage, a privately operated clean energy company as part of a deal that will enable the company to immediately enter the Clean Energy Marketplace and produce revenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pure electric cars are making all the headlines, but their gasoline-electric hybrid rivals quietly achieved record sales in the United States last year, industry data showed. While the likes of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) pushed for electric vehicle sales, Asian...
ECONOMY
birminghamnews.net

Scaling Group LLC CEO Alexander Martino Pledges 100,000 Meals to Los Angeles Homeless in 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / It's hard not to notice how rapidly the number of homeless are growing in Los Angeles with tents and encampments on almost every street. Today's current number of homeless Californians is unknown as the last federal government mandated count was in 2020 and had counted 66,000 homeless citizens in LA. Already a staggering amount, that number was taken in January, before COVID hit and contributed to the rapid rise of homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birminghamnews.net

HFCL accelerates international business, further strengthens its leadership team with three new leaders

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): HFCL Limited (HFCL), leading telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider is poised for scaling its international business. HFCL's strategy is to enter new products, new geographies and to reach new customers and hence, to strengthen the Company's leadership team, HFCL welcomes three industry veterans.
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Community Policy