ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cordia Outlines Culinary NFT Plans

birminghamnews.net
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Cordia Corporation (OTC:CORG) today outlined its plans to incorporate culinary NFTs into its virtual restaurant business. Crypto Food Hall. The company has been developing the world's first crypto food hall. The food hall NFTs are expected to go on sale in...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
birminghamnews.net

Perk Labs Announces New VP Franchise Sales and Operations and Director of Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ('Perk' or the 'Company') the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, today announced the addition of Justin Strange as its new Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations and Jules Gagnon as its new Director of Investor Relations and Community. Both appointments are effective as of today.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

IDVV Announces Acquisition Of Universal Voltage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation 'IEC' (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced it has acquired full control of Universal Voltage, a privately operated clean energy company as part of a deal that will enable the company to immediately enter the Clean Energy Marketplace and produce revenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birminghamnews.net

Disclosure The Development of Metaverse Project BetaMars, Character Concepts Released

Recently, BetaMars project has been heating in the global metaverse market. It has already received a public attention since its exposure to the market in less than a month, raising $8 million investment now. BetaMars is architectured by global top blockchain team, committed to building a highly decentralized metaverse world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Cordia Outlines#Corg#Crypto Food Hall#Cryptopunks#Bored Ape Yacht Club#Virtual Restaurants#Nft
Sacramento Business Journal

West Coast Sourdough outlines growth plans for 2022

After nearly doubling its footprint in 2021, fast-growing eatery West Coast Sourdough is expected to add another dozen locations in the new year. West Coast Sourdough is a San Francisco-based restaurant franchise that specializes in sandwiches, soups and salads. Since its founding in 2020, it has grown to 15 locations throughout California, including eight in the Sacramento region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fast Company

This CEO pays new employees $5,000 to quit

It sounds counterintuitive, but what if the key to retaining employees is paying new hires to quit? Chris Ronzio, CEO and founder of Trainual, SaaS software that helps small businesses onboard employees, says offering employees $5,000 to leave just two weeks after starting employment helps him find and retain top talent and maintain a strong culture.
ECONOMY
investing.com

GameStop shares surge on plan to enter NFT, crypto markets

(Reuters) - GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, boosting the video game retailer's shares 27% in extended trading. GameStop declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported...
MARKETS
birminghamnews.net

500W Heatsinkless Audio Amplifier from Axign and GaN Systems Demonstrates a New World of Extraordinary Audio Performance

Companies Unveil Revolutionary, High-Efficiency Class-D Amplifier At CES 2022. OTTAWA, ON AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors and audio technology innovator Axign, debuted a new groundbreaking GaN-based 500W Class-D audio amplifier. This reference design merges best-in-class technologies, including GaN Systems' GaN power transistors and Axign's Class-D controller, enabling companies to create unique audio systems that are smaller, sleeker, more efficient, more powerful, and provide better audio quality than previous generations.
ELECTRONICS
birminghamnews.net

Zuddl raises USD 13.35 Mn in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Qualcomm Ventures

Boston [US]/Bengaluru [India], January 7 (ANI/PR Newswire):Born in the pandemic, Zuddl was founded by"Zuddl's growth can be attributed to enterprises' need for greater customizability and control for their virtual and hybrid events. Most of our customers are global companies with remote teams, who have complex use cases that we help solve easily, all the while being on-brand," said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl. "Attendee engagement is a critical pillar of any event - in-person or virtual. With Zuddl, we are leveraging our experience of running in-person events and using technology to solve engagement and event ROI. While the world slowly returns to normalcy, Zuddl helps enterprises abstract the complexity from virtual and hybrid events and focus on their core."The virtual events market space is expected to grow at aboutZuddl's differentiation stems from its ability to deliver a high level of event customization, and powerful attendee engagement. Event organizers are enabled to customize every detail of their event quickly, and by themselves. Zuddl solves for attendee engagement by using technology to power interest-driven networking and implement gamification based on user actions.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy