Madonna’s Former Mansion Sells for $29M USD

One of the world’s largest homes is set to hit the auction block in early February, amid bankruptcy proceedings, asking $295 million. Known since its inception by colorful and controversial developer Nile Niami simply as “The One,” the monstrous and still-incomplete Los Angeles structure is 10 years in the making. Originally, the place had been expected to list for around $500 million, so you could be scoring a sweet deal, depending on how one looks at it. Ahem. Should the place get anywhere near the discounted ask, it will easily rank as the most expensive home ever sold at auction, well ahead...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO