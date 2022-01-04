Madonna’s Former Mansion Sells for $29M USD

SOLD. Back in August, Kenny Chesney listed his Italian-style hilltop mansion, located in Franklin, Tennessee, on the market for a cool $14 million. in the back pocket, you just might be able to buy a country star’s former mansion. At the time, the 56-acre home was the most expensive listing in Franklin. Dubbed Bella Luce, Italian for “beautiful light,” the house has 12,000 feet of living space, with 150-year-old walnut floors, Venetian plaster walls, hand forged cedar and Douglas fir […]
