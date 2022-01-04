ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Madonna’s Former Mansion Sells for $29M USD

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna‘s former estate, situated in Brickell Avenue, Miami with expansive waterfront views, recently sold for $29 million USD within a month of its listing. The luxurious home sits within a 51,000 square-foot lot and oversees both Biscayne...

hypebae.com

