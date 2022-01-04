Please Enable JavaScript

In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 10, through Friday, January 14, just as Brooke reaches a major turning point, so does Steffy — and it involves aiming her mother squarely at her father, come hell or high water! In other developments, Zende sets in motion a family reunion for Paris, Carter squirms in the hot seat, and Sheila… Oh, let’s be real, Sheila does what Sheila always does: She plots the ruination of someone she feels has wronged her. Read on, and we’ll go over all the juicy details…
