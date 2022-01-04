ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Lender Nexo Sees Bitcoin Soaring to USD 100,000 by Mid 2022

Antoni Trenchev of cryptocurrency lender Nexo told CNBC that there...

Is It Buy the Dip Time for Bitcoin?

In this video, popular Bitcoin YouTuber and trader Tone Vays lays out his thoughts about the current market conditions and whether it is a good time to buy the dip. The show was live-streamed on January 6, 2022.
Bitcoin 2022: Brace For Crypto Winter

While often in the past people have considered that the markets can price in ‘unknown unknowns,’ I think it’s a fair bet to say the market isn’t psychic but merely a good measure of the percentages. As such, a projection of the future can be totally upended by an unpredictable event that comes by and turns the tables on a trend.
This $6,000,000,000 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Is Proof of How Powerful the Crypto Metaverse Will Be: Sam Bankman-Fried

The founder and CEO of FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, says that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and video games could be the next big thing in the crypto industry. Bankman-Fried says in a new interview with Scott Melker of the Wolf Of All Streets podcast that the NFT-based online video game Axie Infinity (AXS) is a testament to the potential of the crypto metaverse space.
Crypto King Mike Novogratz Sees Bitcoin Dropping To As Low As $38,000

Mike Novogratz, cryptocurrency billionaire and founder of the brokerage firm Galaxy Digital, believes that bitcoin could find a bottom at the $38,000-$40,000 level, according to Bloomberg. This is an about face from a few weeks ago, when he said bitcoin could hold at about $42,000. Like all cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is...
Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
Bitcoin Comes of Age: What Does 2022 Hold for Crypto?

After a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve took some steam out of cryptocurrencies at year-end while largely sparing other risk assets, central bank policy is taking a key role in the debate about the outlook for tokens in 2022. Eddie van der Walt reports on "Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition."
Bitcoin Proponent Raoul Pal Sees Crypto Market Cap Hitting $250M by 2030

The total number of cryptocurrency users is currently running into millions, however, the adoption level is not close to the number projected by Raoul Pal. Raoul Pal, a Bitcoin proponent, seasoned economist, and former hedge fund manager with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has predicted that the market cap of the global digital currency industry is poised to hit $250 trillion (100x) by the end of this decade. Raoul made this forecast while speaking on the Bankless Brasil podcast, noting that “there’s a reasonable chance” the projection could come to pass if the current crypto adoption model continues.
Hong Fang: Bitcoin and Earning Value You Can Rely On

In this episode of Coin Stories show, host Natalie Brunell sits down with Okcoin CEO Hong Fang, who shares how she got into crypto, Okcoin, Bitcoin, and much more. The episode premiered on January 5, 2022.
Blame Fed and Leveraged Traders for This Crypto Seloff

Markets ranging from global technology stocks to crypto took a major hit over the past day, after a release of minutes from the last US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting revealed a more hawkish stance than the market had expected. At 10:09 UTC, bitcoin (BTC) traded at USD 42,738, down by...
