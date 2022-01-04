Crypto Lender Nexo Sees Bitcoin Soaring to USD 100,000 by Mid 2022

The total number of cryptocurrency users is currently running into millions, however, the adoption level is not close to the number projected by Raoul Pal. Raoul Pal, a Bitcoin proponent, seasoned economist, and former hedge fund manager with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has predicted that the market cap of the global digital currency industry is poised to hit $250 trillion (100x) by the end of this decade. Raoul made this forecast while speaking on the Bankless Brasil podcast, noting that “there’s a reasonable chance” the projection could come to pass if the current crypto adoption model continues.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO