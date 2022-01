Jonny Bairstow broke through for his first Test hundred in Australia and wincing Ben Stokes reeled off a counter-punching half-century to help England recover from another collapse in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Friday. At the close England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs. Yorkshireman Bairstow screamed with delight after he cut Pat Cummins to the ropes to raise his third Ashes Test century, but first Down Under. "I was relieved and overjoyed," said Bairstow, who received a painful blow on his thumb by a lifter from Australia skipper Cummins.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO