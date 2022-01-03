ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Raiders in Week 18

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) heading into the last game of the season, as both teams are vying for a trip to the playoffs.

The over/under is set at 48.5, per Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chargers most recently won against the Broncos, 34-13.

It was a collaborative effort in all three phases. However, Justin Herbert putting his name into the Chargers record book was the most notable highlight, as he surpassed Philip Rivers for the most passing touchdowns in a single season with 35.

On the other hand, the Raiders beat the Colts, 23-20. Las Vegas got off to a hot start, but the Colts managed to keep things tight, taking the lead before the offense and special teams of the Raiders ultimately decided the fate of the Colts, as Daniel Carlson hit the walk-off field goal.

Los Angeles last met with Las Vegas back in Week 4 on “Monday Night Football,” and it was the Bolts who came out on top at SoFi Stadium, 28-14.

Sunday’s contest will now begin at 5:20 p.m. PT and be televised on NBC.

