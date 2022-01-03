ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers hitting their stride at the perfect time

By Valentina Martinez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UL9R1_0dcCzTLO00

After beating the Broncos, it seems that everything is coming together for the Chargers.

Well, at least head coach Brandon Staley believes so.

It was a good performance,” Staley said. “It was a performance that, I think, was reflected in the way that we prepared. I felt like all three phases had really big contributions to the win. I felt like that was a good thing. I felt like a lot of the things that we discussed, in terms of what it was going to take to win that game, we got accomplished.

We have to get right to work here on Las Vegas, but I’m really proud of the way that our guys competed yesterday in the game. I really felt like we took that stadium and played with the type of energy and the type of focus that that game required. I’m really proud of those guys.”

Los Angeles played with a near full-strength team, which hadn’t been the case for weeks prior, whether that be because key players were injured or on the COVID-19 list.

As a result, the Chargers had a balanced approach on offense, a dominant defense that held the Broncos to three of 11 third-down conversions and 3.1 yards per carry, and a spectacular special teams showing from Andre Roberts, who had a kick return touchdown for 101 yards.

Nonetheless, all three phrases will have to show up again for the Bolts when they take on the Raiders on Sunday night. If Los Angeles picks up the win, they will be heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, in a matchup likely against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Raiders#Broncos#American Football
Daily Herald

Prime time: Raiders host Chargers with playoff spot on line

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-7) at LAS VEGAS (9-7) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 8-8; Las Vegas 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 66-56-2. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Raiders 28-14 at home on Oct. 4, 2021. LAST WEEK:...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy