Chargers hitting their stride at the perfect time

After beating the Broncos, it seems that everything is coming together for the Chargers.

Well, at least head coach Brandon Staley believes so.

It was a good performance,” Staley said. “It was a performance that, I think, was reflected in the way that we prepared. I felt like all three phases had really big contributions to the win. I felt like that was a good thing. I felt like a lot of the things that we discussed, in terms of what it was going to take to win that game, we got accomplished.

We have to get right to work here on Las Vegas, but I’m really proud of the way that our guys competed yesterday in the game. I really felt like we took that stadium and played with the type of energy and the type of focus that that game required. I’m really proud of those guys.”

Los Angeles played with a near full-strength team, which hadn’t been the case for weeks prior, whether that be because key players were injured or on the COVID-19 list.

As a result, the Chargers had a balanced approach on offense, a dominant defense that held the Broncos to three of 11 third-down conversions and 3.1 yards per carry, and a spectacular special teams showing from Andre Roberts, who had a kick return touchdown for 101 yards.

Nonetheless, all three phrases will have to show up again for the Bolts when they take on the Raiders on Sunday night. If Los Angeles picks up the win, they will be heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, in a matchup likely against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.