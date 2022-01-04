ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The simplest explanation does not have to be preferred: co-occurrence of pathogenic variants in cancer-predisposing genes

By Sergi CastellvÃ-Bel
 3 days ago

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Occam's razor or the principle of parsimony states that in front of a problem, the simplest explanation is to be preferred. This law is attributed to English Franciscan friar William of Ockham, a philosopher and theologian of the 13th century, and it is...

Dexamethasone ameliorates severe pneumonia but slightly enhances viral replication in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2-infected Syrian hamsters

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has resulted in more than 230 million cases and over four million deaths worldwide. Furthermore, multiple emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants have shown enhanced infectivity, transmissibility, pathogenicity and ability to escape neutralization by vaccine-induced humoral immunity [1]. The antibody resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants constitutes a challenge for current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies. No specific antiviral is currently available for coronavirus in humans [2]. Although remdesivir was approved by the FDA for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the therapeutic effect is limited, particularly for critical cases with severe pneumonia. Therefore, a more effective anti-SARS-CoV-2 regimen is needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
SCIENCE
TP0586532, a non-hydroxamate LpxC inhibitor, reduces LPS release and IL-6 production both in vitro and in vivo

UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglucosamine deacetylase (LpxC) is an essential enzyme in the biosynthesis of Lipid A, an active component of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), from UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglicosamine. LPS is a major component of the cell surface of Gram-negative bacteria. LPS is known to be one of causative factors of sepsis and has been associated with high mortality in septic shock. TP0586532 is a novel non-hydroxamate LpxC enzyme inhibitor. In this study, we examined the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on the LPS release from Klebsiella pneumoniae both in vitro and in vivo. Our results confirmed the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from the pathogenic bacterial species. On the other hand, meropenem and ciprofloxacin increase the level of LPS release. Furthermore, the effects of TP0586532 on LPS release and interleukin (IL)-6 production in the lung were determined using a murine model of pneumonia caused by K. pneumoniae. As observed in the in vitro study, TP0586532 showed the marked inhibitory effect on LPS release in the lungs, whereas meropenem- and ciprofloxacin-treated mice showed higher levels of LPS release and IL-6 production in the lungs as compared to those in the lungs of vehicle-treated mice. Moreover, TP0586532 used in combination with meropenem and ciprofloxacin attenuated the LPS release and IL-6 production induced by meropenem and ciprofloxacin in the lung. These results indicate that the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from pathogenic bacteria might be of benefit in patients with sepsis.
SCIENCE
Correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants in Japan

We previously reported that L63X and Q934X are BRCA1 common founder variants in Japan. So far, there have been no reports of a correlation between such BRCA common variants and the risk of BRCA-related cancers. In this analysis, we investigated the correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer (OC) and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants. We examined the database of the Japanese organization of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. The database contained 3517 probands who underwent BRCA genetic testing. Among them, 11.1% (392/3517) had germline BRCA1 pathogenic variant, and 8.3% (293/3517) had BRCA2 pathogenic variant. We calculated the OC prevalence, breast cancer (BC) prevalence, and the ratio of OC to BC within second-degree relatives. The ratio of OC to BC in Q934X family members was significantly higher than that in the overall BRCA1 family members (0.80 vs.0.52: p"‰="‰0.038), and the ratio in STOP799 was 0.42, which was relatively lower than the overall BRCA1 value. Both Q934X and STOP799 are located in the ovarian cancer cluster region (OCCR), however there seems to be a difference in the risk of OC. R2318X family members had a significant higher ratio of OC to BC at 0.32 than the overall BRCA2 value of 0.13 (p"‰="‰0.012). R2318X is known to be located in the OCCR. This is the first report to investigate the correlation between BRCA recurrent variants and the risk of OC in Japan. The family members of probands with Q934X or R2318X have a higher risk of OC than that with other BRCA variants.
CANCER
Neurogenetic disorders across the lifespan: from aberrant development to degeneration

Intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are common, and genetic testing is increasingly performed in individuals with these diagnoses to inform prognosis, refine management and provide information about recurrence risk in the family. For neurogenetic conditions associated with intellectual disability and ASD, data on natural history in adults are scarce; however, as older adults with these disorders are identified, it is becoming clear that some conditions are associated with both neurodevelopmental problems and neurodegeneration. Moreover, emerging evidence indicates that some neurogenetic conditions associated primarily with neurodegeneration also affect neurodevelopment. In this Perspective, we discuss examples of diseases that have developmental and degenerative overlap. We propose that neurogenetic disorders should be studied continually across the lifespan to understand the roles of the affected genes in brain development and maintenance, and to inform strategies for treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New insights into the relevance of mobile DNA to cancer resistance in blind mole rats: new lessons for cancer therapy

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Although mammals differ substantially in their cancer incidence rates and in the importance of age as a cancer risk factor, there is a scaling of cancer incidence to the lifespan in most species. Animal evolution has selected strategies that maximize reproductive success, which include the development of efficient mechanisms to defer the initiation of cancer until postreproductive age [1]. Owing to this, cancers are very rare among wild animals (which do not typically live beyond their reproductive ages). However, longer-lived animals do not have proportionally more cancer, thus suggesting that these species have evolved additional tumor suppressor mechanisms.
CANCER
Epiblast fragmentation by shedding-a novel mechanism to eliminate cells in post-implantation mouse embryos

The role of programmed cell death during embryonic development has been described previously, but its specific contribution to peri- and post-implantation stages is still debatable. Here, we used transmission electron microscopy and immunostaining of E5.5"“7.5 mouse embryos to investigate death processes during these stages of development. We report that in addition to canonical apoptosis observed in E5.5"“E7.5 embryos, a novel type of cell elimination occurs in E7.5 embryos among the epiblasts at the apical side, in which cells shed membrane-enclosed fragments of cytosol and organelles into the lumen, leaving behind small, enucleated cell remnants at the apical surface. This process is caspase-independent as it occurred in Apaf1 knockout embryos. We suggest that this novel mechanism controls epiblast cell numbers. Altogether, this work documents the activation of two distinct programs driving irreversible terminal states of epiblast cells in the post-implantation mouse embryo.
SCIENCE
Machine perfusion of the liver: applications in transplantation and beyond

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The shortage of donor livers considered suitable for transplantation has driven the development of novel methods for organ preservation and reconditioning. Machine perfusion techniques can improve the quality of marginal livers, extend the time for which they can be preserved and enable an objective assessment of their quality and viability. These benefits can help avoid the needless wastage of organs based on hypothetical concerns regarding quality. As machine perfusion techniques are gaining traction in clinical practice, attention has now shifted to their potential applications beyond transplantation. As well as providing an update on the current status of machine perfusion in clinical practice, this Perspective discusses how this technology is being used as a tool for therapeutic interventions including defatting of steatotic livers, immunomodulation and gene therapies.
SCIENCE
Science
Schizophrenia: genetic insights with clinical potential

Two studies of the genetics of schizophrenia provide insight into somatic comorbidities and the potential of whole-genome sequencing in schizophrenia spectrum disorders, but highlight the need for more work to translate genetic findings into clinical benefits. 1. Charlson, F. J. et al. Global epidemiology and burden of schizophrenia: findings from...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Increased burden of ultra-rare structural variants localizing to boundaries of topologically associated domains in schizophrenia

In this article, the grant number NIMH K01 MH109772 relating to the National Institute of Mental Health for Paola Giusti-Rodriguez was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Matthew Halvorsen, Ruth Huh, Nikolay Oskolkov, Jia Wen. Department of Genetics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC,...
SCIENCE
Congenital nephrotic syndrome

Congenital nephrotic syndrome (CNS), a challenging form of nephrotic syndrome, is characterized by massive proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, and edema. Extensive leakage of plasma proteins is the main feature of CNS. Patients can be diagnosed in utero or during the first few weeks of life, usually before three months. The etiology of CNS can be related to either genetic or nongenetic etiologies. Pathogenic variants in NPHS1, NPHS2, LAMB2, WT1, and PLCE1 genes have been implicated in this disease. The clinical course is complicated by significant edema, infections, thrombosis, hypothyroidism, failure to thrive, and others. Obtaining vascular access, frequent intravenous albumin infusions, diuretic use, infection prevention, and nutritional support are the mainstay management during their first month of life. The best therapy for these patients is kidney transplantation. CNS diagnosis and treatment continue to be a challenge for clinicians. This review increases the awareness about the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of CNS patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Deubiquitylase USP12 induces pro-survival autophagy and bortezomib resistance in multiple myeloma by stabilizing HMGB1

Despite the establishment of novel therapeutic interventions, multiple myeloma (MM) remains invariably incurable due to development of drug resistance and subsequent relapse, which are attributed to activation of oncogenic pathways such as autophagy. Deubiquitinating enzymes (DUBs) are promising targets to overcome resistance to proteasome inhibitor-based treatment. Ubiquitin-specific protease-12 (USP12) is a DUB with a known prognostic value in several cancers. We found that USP12 protein levels were significantly higher in myeloma patient samples than in non-cancerous human samples. Depletion of USP12 suppressed cell growth and clonogenicity and inhibited autophagy. Mechanistic studies showed that USP12 interacted with, deubiquitylated and stabilized the critical autophagy mediator HMGB1 (high mobility group box-1) protein. Knockdown of USP12 decreased the level of HMGB1 and suppressed HMGB1-mediated autophagy in MM. Furthermore, basal autophagy activity associated with USP12/HMGB1 was elevated in bortezomib (BTZ)-resistant MM cell lines. USP12 depletion, concomitant with a reduced expression of HMGB1, suppressed autophagy and increased the sensitivity of resistant cells to BTZ. Collectively, our findings have identified an important role of the deubiquitylase USP12 in pro-survival autophagy and resultant BTZ resistance in MM by stabilizing HMGB1, suggesting that the USP12/HMGB1 axis might be pursued as a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target in human MM.
CANCER
Functional assays of non-canonical splice-site variants in inherited retinal dystrophies genes

Inherited retinal dystrophies are a group of disorders characterized by the progressive degeneration of photoreceptors leading to loss of the visual function and eventually to legal blindness. Although next generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the molecular diagnosis of these diseases, the pathogenicity of some mutations casts doubts. After the screening of 208 patients with a panel of 117 genes, we obtained 383 variants that were analysed in silico with bioinformatic prediction programs. Based on the results of these tools, we selected 15 variants for their functional assessment. Therefore, we carried out minigene assays to unveil whether they could affect the splicing of the corresponding gene. As a whole, seven variants were found to induce aberrant splicing in the following genes: BEST1, CACNA2D4, PRCD, RIMS1, FSCN2, MERTK and MAK. This study shows the efficacy of a workflow, based on the association of the Minimum Allele Frequency, family co-segregation, in silico predictions and in vitro assays to determine the effect of potential splice site variants identified by DNA-based NGS. These findings improve the molecular diagnosis of inherited retinal dystrophies and will allow some patients to benefit from the upcoming gene-based therapeutic strategies.
SCIENCE
The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Have we mis-PRONOUNCEd the cardiovascular risk of GnRH agonists? A critical appraisal of the PRONOUNCE trial

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. The association between androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and cardiovascular (CV) risk is controversial, with trials demonstrating conflicting results [1, 2]. In a large, pooled analysis, Albertsen et al. reported a lower risk of CV events in men treated with GnRH antagonists compared to GnRH agonists (hazard ratio (HR), 0.44; 95% CI 0.26"“0.74) [3]. Similarly, Shore et al. demonstrated a lower rate of CV events among men receiving relugolix (2.9%) compared to leuprolide (6.2%) (HR 0.46; 95% CI 0.24"“0.88) [4]. However, neither trial had CV outcomes as a prespecified endpoint, with no predetermined criteria or blinding for participant enrollment with regards to CV risk factors. This led authors to deem their results hypothesis generating rather than practice changing [3].The PRONOUNCE trial, a prospective, randomized, multi-center study, was specifically designed and powered to compare CV morbidity, defined as the time to first major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) within 12 months, between patients with pre- existing atherosclerotic CV disease receiving degarelix and leuprolide [5]. This study was powered assuming MACE rates of 5.1% and 10.2% for degarelix and leuprolide, respectively [3]. The trial was prematurely terminated due to slower than projected enrolment (545/900) and fewer than projected MACE (26/66). While the authors concluded that the relative CV safety of ADT approaches remained unresolved, we question whether the data reflects this. Thus, our aim was to assess if PRONOUNCE could actually achieve its stated aims and address this clinical question.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Researchers find one autoimmune disease could lead to another

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered that having one kind of autoimmune disease can lead to another. The scientists serendipitously found that mice with antibody-induced rheumatoid arthritis in their joints went on to develop spinal lesions similar to those in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) which causes fusion of the vertebrate and curvature, or bending, of the backbone.
SCIENCE
A novel graph convolutional neural network for predicting interaction sites on protein kinase inhibitors in phosphorylation

Protein kinase-inhibitor interactions are key to the phosphorylation of proteins involved in cell proliferation, differentiation, and apoptosis, which shows the importance of binding mechanism research and kinase inhibitor design. In this study, a novel machine learning module (i.e., the WL Box) was designed and assembled to the Prediction of Interaction Sites of Protein Kinase Inhibitors (PISPKI) model, which is a graph convolutional neural network (GCN) to predict the interaction sites of protein kinase inhibitors. The WL Box is a novel module based on the well-known Weisfeiler-Lehman algorithm, which assembles multiple switch weights to effectively compute graph features. The PISPKI model was evaluated by testing with shuffled datasets and ablation analysis using 11 kinase classes. The accuracy of the PISPKI model with the shuffled datasets varied from 83 to 86%, demonstrating superior performance compared to two baseline models. The effectiveness of the model was confirmed by testing with shuffled datasets. Furthermore, the performance of each component of the model was analyzed via the ablation study, which demonstrated that the WL Box module was critical. The code is available at https://github.com/feiqiwang/PISPKI.
SCIENCE
Maternal mid-gestational and child cord blood immune signatures are strongly associated with offspring risk of ASD

Epidemiological studies and work in animal models indicate that immune activation may be a risk factor for autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). We measured levels of 60 cytokines and growth factors in 869 maternal mid-gestational (MMG) and 807 child cord blood (CB) plasma samples from 457 ASD (385 boys, 72 girls) and 497 control children (418 boys, 79 girls) from the Norwegian Autism Birth Cohort. We analyzed associations first using sex-stratified unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression models, and then employed machine learning strategies (LASSO"‰+"‰interactions, Random Forests, XGBoost classifiers) with cross-validation and randomly sampled test set evaluation to assess the utility of immune signatures as ASD biomarkers. We found prominent case"“control differences in both boys and girls with alterations in a wide range of analytes in MMG and CB plasma including but not limited to IL1RA, TNFÎ±, Serpin E1, VCAM1, VEGFD, EGF, CSF1, and CSF2. MMG findings were most striking, with particularly strong effect sizes in girls. Models did not change appreciably upon adjustment for maternal conditions, medication use, or emotional distress ratings. Findings were corroborated using machine learning approaches, with area under the receiver operating characteristic curve values in the test sets ranging from 0.771 to 0.965. Our results are consistent with gestational immunopathology in ASD, may provide insights into sex-specific differences, and have the potential to lead to biomarkers for early diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

