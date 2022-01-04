IGA Food Cache Update ~ Monday, January 3

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and this year they’ve got a new offering.
The “Adventurefuls” are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Visit https://t.co/ROQ9i04mzW to be the first to know when the adventure begins in your area! #GirlScoutsAdventures pic.twitter.com/o4AIeXgSkt
— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 17, 2021
The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will begin selling cookies in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties on Saturday.
If you’d like to support the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, click here.
