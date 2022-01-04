ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

IGA Food Cache Update ~ Monday, January 3

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 3 days ago

Again, Thank You to the Delta community for the outpouring of support and patience as we work through...

www.deltanewsweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your News Local

Salamonie Senior Luncheon, Monday, January 3

The monthly Salamonie Senior Luncheon will be held at noon on Monday Jan 3, at the. Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Join us for an Indiana History movie after the meal. The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should...
POLITICS
Mountain View Voice

Dry January Meets The Food Party!

Happy New Year Food Partiers! I hope you’re awash in good food and drink, celebrating the art of the dinner party with friends, and enjoying a personal feeling of good health that comes from eating high-vibe foods of the earth. On celebration flip-side, you realize of course that all...
DRINKS
Quad-Cities Times

Albany Food Pantry no longer open Monday evenings

Effective Jan. 1 the Albany, Ill., Food Pantry will no longer be open on Monday evenings. The pantry will continue to be open on Monday mornings from 9-10:30 a.m., according to a news release from the pantry. The pantry shelves serves all who have an Albany mailing address. Customers may...
ADVOCACY
ucdavis.edu

Food and Coffee News, Updated

The Dec. 21 announcement that winter quarter will begin with a week of remote instruction and working from home has prompted some changes in campus food and coffee options — but not for Dining Services. The university-run Dining Services announced it will proceed with reopening its facilities as planned...
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iga#Mobile#Food Drink#Iga Food Cache Update
deltanewsweb.com

Photo of the day January 5

My office today. Franklin Bluff repeater site. Just a few drifts out there. Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
PHOTOGRAPHY
wnky.com

Monday Motivator – WKU Food Recovery Network

Students at Western Kentucky University work hard inside and outside of the classroom. A group of dozens of them volunteer their time to make sure people in the community have fresh food. Hear more in this week’s Monday Motivator.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Miami

Girl Scouts Introduce New ‘Adventurefuls’ Cookie

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and this year they’ve got a new offering. The “Adventurefuls” are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Visit https://t.co/ROQ9i04mzW to be the first to know when the adventure begins in your area! #GirlScoutsAdventures pic.twitter.com/o4AIeXgSkt — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 17, 2021 The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will begin selling cookies in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties on Saturday. If you’d like to support the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, click here.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy