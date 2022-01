The City of Deerfield Beach is excited to announce the launch of its newly designed website. The new mobile app, My DFB, is available now on the Apple and Google app stores. The City Public Affairs and Marketing team used images of an actual Deerfield Beach sunrise to create the website’s color pallet and optimized the most clicked items by relocating those to the main landing page. Things like Pay On-line, Live Cameras, the Community Calendar, City News, and even the City’s Instagram feed are accessible from the City’s home page, www.dfb.city.

