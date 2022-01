The topic of child care impacts nearly all Utah families in some way, and because of this more and more Utah employers — whether business, government, education or community — are thinking about ways to assist. In fact, because of Utah’s talent storage, it is being included more often in strategic discussions for organizational leaders. Research has now found that child care support encourages diversity and is a valuable recruitment and retention tool (use this tool to calculate how much employee turnover costs your business).

UTAH STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO