Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications and Price in Kenya

Satechi is known for building sleek and stylish accessories that fit seamlessly into your existing setup, and at CES 2022 the company unveiled four new accessories that fit the bill. All of the accessories fit Satechi's aluminum, unibody aesthetic — an aesthetic that often fits well with Apple's computers and other devices. There are actually four new devices, including new hubs, stands, and chargers. All of the new devices come in a sleek Space Gray, and while they're not all available for purchase just yet, they should be in the relatively near future. Here's everything you need to know. Don't Miss: Thursday's...

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO