Cedar Lake-Lake of the Isles Community Advisory Committee (CAC) Meeting #7

minneapolisparks.org
 4 days ago

Community Advisory Committee (CAC) members will be discussing prominent...

www.minneapolisparks.org

pagosadailypost.com

Vista Lake Park Community Learning & Leadership Circle Meets Today

Through the Vista Lake Park community garden and park project, residents of Vista + neighbors are forming a Community Learning and Leadership Circle (CLLC) to provide their insight and expertise as they lead the community garden and park project from the design phase, to building the garden and ultimately activating it with programming for themselves, their neighbors, and other individuals and families in Vista and the surrounding community.
wxpr.org

Three Lakes now ‘Telecommuter Forward! Community Certified’

Three Lakes wants to be known as a place people can work remotely because of how reliable internet connection is. It recently accomplished a step to get it closer to that goal. Like much of the Northwoods, broadband in Three Lakes is mixed. “The Three Lakes area has very, very...
THREE LAKES, WI
Leader-Union

Vandalia City Council discusses lake community

At the public meeting portion of the City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 20, Lee Beckman, of Milano & Grunloh Engineers, LLC, who was hired by Vandalia as City Engineer, presented a potential grant opportunity. This will be for the area of fifth and sixth streets from CSX Railroad to Johnson Street.
VANDALIA, IL
1380kcim.com

Lake View Hometown Pride Committee President Responds To Anonymous Letter Opposed To City-Owned Community Center

An anonymous group of Lake View residents is continuing its protest of the city council’s plan to move forward with construction of a new community center. Earlier this month, the unidentified person/s sent out a letter outlining their concerns. They write they are not opposed to the community center itself, but they have issue with the city owning and operating it. One of the first items they have issue with is the proposed location on Black Hawk Lake’s northeast shore, which is about 1.5 miles from downtown. Lake View Hometown Pride Committee President, Brent Mueggenberg, says they researched many proposed sites and each had its pros and cons.
LAKE VIEW, IA
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake County releases advisory as omicron surges

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As the omicron variant spreads, Salt Lake County has reached transmission rates that rival pre-vaccine rates. SLCO Health Department issued a new COVID-19 advisory on Tuesday. The SLCO Health Department published an advisory encouraging measures to reduce the spread of the virus. In it,...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
lakeexpo.com

Community Foundation Of The Lake Opens New Round Of Grants For Lake Area Nonprofits

The Community Foundation of the Lake has opened their latest round of grant funding for regional nonprofits. Grant requests for the Community Foundation of the Lake’s 2022 community grants must be received online through the following link https://www.grantinterface.com/Process/Apply?urlkey=cfozarksgrants by 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2022. The Community Foundation of the Lake grants are available for 501(c)(3) Non-Profits in Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties.
amazingmadison.com

Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday

The Lake County Commission holds its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday morning. Commissioners will elect their chair and vice-chair for the year and take action on several annual business items. They will also approve inmate housing contracts with Miner and Sanborn counties. As far as appointments tomorrow,...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
News Break
Built in the Bay

Danger advisory, algal bloom in Lake Del Valle

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) A danger advisory, stemming from an algal bloom, has been reported at Lake Del Valle within Del Valle Regional Park. According to the California Department of Water Resources, four major signs of a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) are as follows: Small blue-green, green, white, or brown particles in the water; streaks in the water that look like spilled paint; mats, scum, or foam at the surface or along the shoreline; a gasoline or fishy odor.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
wnav.com

AA County Council Votes Down Mask Mandate

(Annapolis, MD) WNAV — The Anne Arundel County Council voted this afternoon (Friday) to end the mask mandate that County Executive Steuart Pittman had executed. By a vote of four to three, the council voted down the mask mandate. Effective this afternoon (Friday), masks are not a requirement for entry in.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
American News

Aberdeen mayor optimistic about development in 2022

2021 saw a boom in business construction in Aberdeen to the tune of $27 million. And with the sale of several commercial properties in town, Mayor Travis Schaunaman is optimistic business development will continue into 2022. He made the announcement during his annual state of the city address Thursday at...
ABERDEEN, SD
minneapolisparks.org

Commissioner Becky Alper

Becky Alper is a Seward resident, married to an immigrant, a mom to two biracial kids, and passionate about parks for people. She and her family love ice skating at Matthews Park, playing on the playground at Powderhorn Park, or walking the trails along the Mississippi River. Her priorities are to prepare our parks for the impacts of climate change and ensure a better future for our youth through continued investment in youth programming. She is especially interested in working to maintain and improve our local park infrastructure in the heart of South Minneapolis, whether splash pads, tree cover, or transit access. Becky is a dedicated Minneapolis Public Schools and Rec Plus parent and believes that we must do more for working moms and families. You can regularly find her poolside at Phillips Aquatic Center during swim lessons or at a Minneapolis Parks Zumba class.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minneapolisparks.org

Commissioner Steffanie Musich

Commissioner Musich has a BA in English Literature from the University of Minnesota, and has worked in the banking industry for the past 19 years, six of them as a Corporate Accountant and for the past ten years in various capacities on an IT team for a local bank. Along with several other neighborhood residents, she started the Friends of Lake Nokomis, a non-profit stewardship and advocacy group that partners with local government agencies and other non-profits to protect, preserve and improve Lake Nokomis and its surrounding park. She has also served the community as a University of Minnesota Master Gardener with Hennepin County.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
minneapolisparks.org

Commissioner Cathy Abene, P.E.

I live in Lynnhurst with my wife and three kids. My grandmother attended one of the first classes at Washburn until the Depression hit and her family moved to Chicago which is where I was born. I moved to Minnesota in elementary school, and I have called Minneapolis my home since 1985. Our daughter Harriet (named for the lake!) works for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and our kids attended Minneapolis Public Schools and MPRB’s Rec Plus program.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cedar Lakes Conference Center director retires

RIPLEY — The director of the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley retired on Friday. Karen Facemyer, a former state senator and president of the Polymer Alliance Zone in Wood, Jackson and Mason counties, has been the head of the Cedar Lakes facility since May 2017. Cedar Lakes was...
RIPLEY, WV
FireEngineering.com

Canyon Lake (CA) Starts Its Own Fire Department

Canyon Lake is getting its own fire department, after decades of contracting with the Riverside County Fire Department. The department will launch Saturday, Jan. 1, officials said. In a statement, the city called its new team “a small and effective firefighting and Emergency Medical Services force, committed to our community under local control.”
cambridgeday.com

School Committee cancels meeting on Greer becoming permanent superintendent Jan. 1 (Updated)

School Committee cancels meeting on Greer becoming permanent superintendent Jan. 1 (Updated) A special meeting of the School Committee on Tuesday was the only public meeting of note for the week ahead and had only one agenda item: ratifying a contract for Victoria Greer to become superintendent of Cambridge Public Schools effective Jan. 1. On Monday, the committee canceled the meeting for rescheduling in the new year.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

