Cedar Lake-Lake of the Isles Community Advisory Committee (CAC) Meeting #7

Becky Alper is a Seward resident, married to an immigrant, a mom to two biracial kids, and passionate about parks for people. She and her family love ice skating at Matthews Park, playing on the playground at Powderhorn Park, or walking the trails along the Mississippi River. Her priorities are to prepare our parks for the impacts of climate change and ensure a better future for our youth through continued investment in youth programming. She is especially interested in working to maintain and improve our local park infrastructure in the heart of South Minneapolis, whether splash pads, tree cover, or transit access. Becky is a dedicated Minneapolis Public Schools and Rec Plus parent and believes that we must do more for working moms and families. You can regularly find her poolside at Phillips Aquatic Center during swim lessons or at a Minneapolis Parks Zumba class.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO