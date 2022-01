This article will cover the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) trends forecasted for the business landscape in 2022, but readers need to keep in mind that businesses are still contending with the pandemic, as well as labor shortages, economic crisis, and many other problematic factors. While some businesses worldwide have certainly come out stronger during these global crises, many have not, but for nearly everyone advanced technologies have revolutionized the way we live and work.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO