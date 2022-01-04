ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Trends in 2022

By Paramita (Guha) Ghosh
dataversity.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article will cover the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) trends forecasted for the business landscape in 2022, but readers need to keep in mind that businesses are still contending with the pandemic, as well as labor shortages, economic crisis, and many other problematic factors. While some businesses worldwide...

www.dataversity.net

Comments / 0

Related
criticalhit.net

How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Telecom Industry?

The telecommunications industry is no longer limited to providing basic telephone and Internet services; It is now at the epicentre of technology growth, led by mobile and broadband services in the Internet of Things (IoT) age. This growth will continue, and its main engine will be Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today’s...
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

6 Data Cleaning Strategies Your Company Needs Right Now

Data cleaning (or data cleansing) is the process of checking your data for correctness, validity, and consistency and fixing it when necessary. No matter what type of data you are handling, its quality is crucial. So it’s better to implement this process into your regular workflow as soon as possible.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

YetAi Is Bringing Artificial Intelligence To The Solana Blockchain

YetAi, a collection of 8,888 unique NFTs, has announced its decision to bring artificial intelligence [AI] to the Solana blockchain. This is an NFT project generated 100% from AI. YetAi will seek to offer an array of utilities to holders and community members one of which includes exclusive access to...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

An introduction to the magic of machine learning

We hear about machine learning a lot these days, and in fact it’s all around us. It can sound kind of mysterious, or even scary, but it turns out that machine learning is just math. And to prove that it’s just math, I will write this article the old-school way, with hand-written equations instead of code. If you prefer to learn by listening and watching, I posted a video that covers the content of this article here. Otherwise, read on!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Deep Learning#Machine Learning#The United Nations#Sustainable Ai#Cagr
Forbes

How Machine Intelligence Is Changing The Modern World

Alexey Posternak Chief Financial and Investment Officer Intema by MTS AI. The robust development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has made it possible to apply such developments in practices across a wide range of daily human activities. The progress of machine intelligence capacity has allowed business leaders to significantly increase the level of business process automation.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Team Topology for Machine Learning

Organizing teams in modern organizations in their journey to machine learning to achieve fast flow. Nowadays, Machine Learning (ML) is all in rage worldwide. A lot of companies are adopting ML (or AI or Advanced Analytics or Data-Driven Decision Making) in their current business processes. In this organization, a lot of effort is going towards recruiting ML talents, forming teams, identifying the feature scope of the team. Like many tech organizations, these organizations are also producing monoliths applications, e.g., one platform that includes workflow orchestration, model management, feature management, ML application code, etc. When such an organization realizes that they have ten different teams with seven different architectures, they realize that it is neither scalable nor reasonable to be in such a situation. It is more expensive to maintain the platform, which makes it difficult to replicate the design elsewhere. It is harder to update, which in turn affects delivery speed. It is very difficult to discontinue, which lowers team morale. It also enables heavy reliance on tribal knowledge, which makes the team sensitive to mobility.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

Leading Disruption in 2022: AI, Data Privacy Concerns, and Developer Relations

Disruption has been on an ongoing progressive cycle since the beginning of the digital era – but when the pandemic began in 2020, innovations began to progress at a record pace. In today’s world, mastering data, analytics, and advanced technologies has become a primary driver of business strategy, providing organizations with unlimited possibilities to increase business value.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

Property Graphs vs. Knowledge Graphs

One of the greatest strengths of graph databases is their ability to treat “relationships” between the data as being as important as the data itself. They show a visual image of a graph in response to queries. Graph databases are designed to hold data without restricting it to a fixed, predetermined model. As a consequence, graph databases are very good at managing complex research queries.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
dataversity.net

Predictions for 2022: What Does the Future Hold for Databases and Open Source?

Any time we stare into the crystal ball and try to predict the future, we try to balance what we want to see and what we hope won’t happen. We have to extrapolate from our own experiences, and what we think will take place after. And we’ll have to try and anticipate things that might not be likely to happen, but would have a big impact if they did.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

Data and Analytics: The Pandemic Lessons

Since the onset of the pandemic, when the world plunged into a state of suspended animation, “touchless business” has become more than a boardroom buzzword, a survival mechanism. Customer interactions have been digitized at a pace accelerated by three years, while enterprises’ speed of response to changes, such as increasing the use of technology in operations, multiplied by a factor of 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Worried about super-intelligent machines? They are already here

In the first of his four (stunning) Reith lectures on living with artificial intelligence, Prof Stuart Russell, of the University of California at Berkeley, began with an excerpt from a paper written by Alan Turing in 1950. Its title was Computing Machinery and Intelligence and in it Turing introduced many of the core ideas of what became the academic discipline of artificial intelligence (AI), including the sensation du jour of our own time, so-called machine learning.
COMPUTERS
MarketWatch

Google Cloud says it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
BUSINESS
Vogue

Lior Cole Is The Model Combining Artificial Intelligence With Religion

Last Fashion Week in Milan, Lior Cole headed to the National Museum of Science and Technology of Milan on her one day off from walking runways. A science buff studying information science at Cornell, she uses her downtime to explore artificial intelligence and how it merges with spirituality and religion. “It works very well with modeling. In between jobs you have downtime, and with computer stuff you can do it whenever you want,” says Cole over Zoom. “I did a photo shoot for a magazine the other day, and I brought my computer, and I was coding.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wallpaper*

Sara Bastai creates surreal photography with artificial intelligence

Portuguese artist Sara Bastai enlists artificial intelligence as a collaborator for an unusual dialogue. In RAM_1.0, AI analyses the visual data in Bastai’s photographic memories, creating new caption-like readings of images which, in turn, inform fabricated scenes. ‘A woman holding a piece of food up to her mouth,’ reads...
PHOTOGRAPHY
dataversity.net

How AI Is Making America’s Roads Safer

The future of cities will center around mobility, especially intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technologies. But to keep the flow of traffic smooth, municipalities and transit systems must employ a more integrated and data-driven approach, one that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Across the globe, AI-based cameras have been installed in intersections and roadways, leveraging traditional computer vision and newer AI-based techniques to detect, track, and classify all the moving objects in its view. According to recent research, more than 155,000 AI-based cameras will be in use for traffic management by 2025.
TRAFFIC
adafruit.com

Machine Learning and Bicycle Pedaling

Fabio Antonini wrote about their experience using machine learning to identify bicyclist pedaling style on Medium:. The time had come to put to good use what I learned during the course and to create a Machine Learning project that would allow us to identify whether the cyclist is pedaling seated or standing on the pedals. This article describes the various steps taken to carry out the project. Let’s go.
TECHNOLOGY
First Showing

Watch: Experimental Artificial Intelligence-Animated Short 'Forever'

"I see A.I. as not really an opinion, it seems like truth." After playing at film festivals all year long, this one-of-a-kind mesmerizing, entrancing short film is now available to watch online. Forever is a short created by filmmaker Mitch McGlocklin, and it's made by an artificial intelligence system. The story follows a guy who has a life-changing experience. "A life insurance company uses an AI algorithm to determine the risk of a new applicant. The subsequent denial sparks a period of introspection for the individual in question." It's a deeply contemplative film in many ways, and doesn't look like your typical short film. Forever was created with the experimental technique of using LiDAR to capture real life moments and environments. The LiDAR unit used to acquire the footage was originally created for self-driving cars. This junction of technology and filmmaking intersects with the subject of the film. There's much more going on in this aside from the visuals, as the things he calmly says will get into your head, too. Much to think about as we head into 2022.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy