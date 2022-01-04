ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO head convenes council with Russia on Jan. 12

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of the NATO-Russia council...

wsau.com

Washington Post

What Putin wants in Ukraine

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know sent to your inbox every weekday. On the fertile plains of Ukraine, the resurgent echoes of a Cold War with Russia...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin ‘planning Ukraine blitzkrieg & nuclear blackmail on the West to re-create USSR’, leaked dossier claims

VLADIMIR Putin is reportedly planning a "blitzkrieg" against Ukraine and "nuclear blackmail" on the West as part of a plot to re-create the USSR, a leaked dossier claims. The papers - reportedly from Ukrainian intelligence - warn that Moscow will attempt to use peace talks with the US as a façade for "large scale military preparations" around Ukraine's border.
POLITICS
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
The Independent

NATO weighs Russia's security offer to end Ukraine standoff

NATO foreign ministers on Friday discussed Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine amid skepticism about the credibility of President Vladimir Putin’s offer to ease tensions, ahead of a week of high-level diplomacy aimed at ending the standoff.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts held online talks to prepare for the first meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in more than two years. That meeting on Wednesday in Brussels will give NATO ambassadors the chance to discuss Putin’s security proposals with Russia’s envoy face to face.It’s all part of a flurry of meetings involving NATO, senior U.S. and Russian officials...
POLITICS
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
#Nato#Russia#Ukraine#Military Alliance#Reuters#The Nato Russia Council#European
AFP

US, Russian defense chiefs speak as Ukraine tensions simmer

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a rare phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Thursday about upcoming talks between the two sides in Geneva over Moscow's military buildup on the Ukrainian border, the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two discussed "risk reduction near Ukraine's borders," amid continuing worries in the United States and Western Europe that Russian could invade its pro-Western neighbor. Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, and the Kremlin has made clear it wants guarantees that Kyiv will not be invited to join the NATO alliance. The United States and NATO allies have threatened tough sanctions against Russia if it attacks Ukraine.
MILITARY
AFP

Blinken says no progress with Russia so long as 'gun to Ukraine's head'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Russia must ease pressure on Ukraine if it wants progress, as he renewed a warning of "massive consequences" for an invasion. "Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe costs in response," Blinken said.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-led troops to be sent to Kazakhstan amid deadly unrest as president calls protesters ‘terrorists’

A Russia-led military alliance has announced it will deploy “peacekeeping forces” to Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling violent protests that erupted over the price of fuel.A number of the protesters forced their way into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, and set both on fire, according to Russian news agency Tass on Wednesday.Eight police officers and national guard members have been killed, and more than 300 were injured, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said. No figures on civilian casualties have been released.Officers have deployed water cannon in...
PROTESTS
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

White House: U.S., allies girding for security talks with Russia next week

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies will raise election interference, arms agreements, Ukraine and other issues at security talks with Russia next week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. U.S. delegations will raise concerns with Russia's security actions in Europe during the talks...
POTUS
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
POLITICS
AFP

Borrell vows EU's 'full support' for Ukraine on frontline visit

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell vowed the bloc's full support for Ukraine Wednesday as he visited amid fears Moscow plans to invade and ahead of US-Russia talks on the crisis. The visit comes as the West tries to deter Moscow from launching an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour, which has battled pro-Kremlin separatists in two eastern regions bordering Russia since 2014. "We are here first to reaffirm European Union's full support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Borrell told a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "Any military aggression against Ukraine will have messy consequences and severe costs," he said in the village of Stanytsya Luganska in the eastern Lugansk region.
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss condemns Russian aggression ahead of ‘absolutely critical’ week for Europe

Russia has “no justification whatsoever” for its aggression towards Ukraine Liz Truss has warned, ahead of an “absolutely critical” week for Europe’s peace and security.The Foreign Secretary, who is planning to visit Kiev later this month, told MPs Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has been “peddling” the “false narrative” of a security threat in the region which the Kremlin is responding to.She insisted any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a “massive strategic mistake” and would “come at a severe cost”, including the prospect of “co-ordinated sanctions” to hit the country’s interests and economy.Europe must also reduce its dependence...
POLITICS

