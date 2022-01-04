ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daily COVID cases top 1,000 in Japan for first time in three months -Jiji

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The number of new COVID-19 infections in Japan rose above...

Daily COVID cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE

(Reuters) – Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have climbed above 1,000 for the first time since August, while daily infections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) haven crossed the 2,500-level. Authorities in the two Gulf Arab states did not break down the cases by COVID-19 variant. Both countries...
Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in Covid cases on bases and surrounding communities. The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections. The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops. Okinawa will request that the central government authorise new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.
Sweden sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 17,320 cases on Jan. 4, health agency data showed on Wednesday. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records are added. The previous record was 11,507 cases, registered on Dec. 30. (Reporting...
Japan PM urges business lobbies, unionists to reverse downtrend in wages

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday called on business lobbies and unions to work together to “boldly reverse” a downtrend in workers’ wages as the government seeks to achieve what it has called an era of “new capitalism”. Japanese firms,...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – At nearly 1 million new COVID-19 infections, the United States reported the highest daily tally of cases by any country in the world, while the disease spread unabatedly in many nations, with India and Japan witnessing doubling of fresh cases in just days. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. *...
South Korea agrees to buy additional Pfizer COVID-19 pills

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea signed an agreement to buy additional courses of Pfizer Inc’s antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to cover 400,000 people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday. This brings South Korea’s total agreed purchases of oral treatments for COVID-19 to treatments...
UK records 179,756 new COVID cases, 231 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 179,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 231 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)
Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases amid Omicron surge

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 68,413 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure on record, health ministry data showed on Thursday, amid surging infections due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. It also recorded 156 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the...
Japan’s Nov household spending extends declines in sign of weak sentiment

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending posted an annual drop for the fourth straight month in November, a weaker-than-expected reading that threw into doubt hopes that a consumer demand recovery will give a major boost to the economy in the final quarter of 2021. Household spending fell 1.3%...
UBS splits Hong Kong workforce into teams as COVID-19 cases rise

HONG KONG (Reuters) – UBS Group will split its 2,500 Hong Kong workforce into two groups with each returning to the workplace on alternate weeks, as the city tightens curbs amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters. A spokesman for...
England to suspend PCR confirmation of positive rapid COVID tests

LONDON (Reuters) -People who test positive for COVID-19 on rapid lateral flow tests will not need to confirm their results with a follow-up PCR test if they are not showing symptoms, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday. Britain is reporting record daily case numbers, and the UKHSA said...
Britain reports human case of avian flu, no onward transmission

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday there had been a confirmed human case of avian flu in southwest England, adding that the person had been in close contact with infected birds and there was no evidence of onward transmission. “The person acquired the...
