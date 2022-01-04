ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How these cities are doing the hard work of converting diesel buses to electric

By Henry Pan
GreenBiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was first published on Next City, a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world. [Read the original article at Next City.]. Faced with a goal to achieve a zero-emissions transit fleet by 2040,...

www.greenbiz.com

CleanTechnica

Florida Transit Agency Buys 60 Electric Buses

A Florida transit agency, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) of Pinellas County, recently ordered 60 full-electric buses. Pinellas County is the large county just west of Tampa that includes St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Palm Harbor. The 60 electric buses will be delivered over the next 5 years (making the order a bit less exiting than before), but 24 of them will be delivered before the end of this year.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Ocean City Today

Electronic payments floated for Ocean City buses

People who want to ride the bus in Ocean City right now better make sure they’re carrying cash. But in a summer or two, that may not be the case, as an electronic payment option gains traction and officials look into eventually phasing out cash payments altogether for bus ridership.
OCEAN CITY, MD
microsoftnewskids.com

Buses Go Electric

Thomas Built Buses is a company in High Point, North Carolina. Workers at its school-bus factory are thrilled about a new government law. It’s the infrastructure bill. President Joe Biden signed it into law on November 15. Among other things, it sets aside money to help communities buy battery-powered school buses.
HIGH POINT, NC
cbslocal.com

Omicron Surge Affects RTD Services, ‘People Power’ Being Affected

(CBS4) – The omicron surge is starting to affect RTD services with a worker shortage causing the public transit agency to make many changes to their routes. In a 3 week span, 77 new COVID cases were reported across all of their operations. General manager Debra Johnson says a...
TRAFFIC
TechRadar

Hyundai switches focus to electric: stops developing petrol, diesel engines

The South Korean automaker Hyundai and its sister brand Kia are reportedly planning to shut down its 40-year-old engine development centre to shift its focus on the development of electric vehicles. The company is reportedly closing both internal combustion engine vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell EV (FCEV) development centres. This is...
ELECTRONICS
CBS San Francisco

COVID Infections To Cause AC Transit Bus Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — COVID infections among frontline workers at the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will result in delays on bus routes beginning Friday, the district said. AC Transit said a spike in positive cases has been reported throughout employee ranks since the New Year’s holiday. COVID-related sick calls among bus drivers, mechanics and other employees are now resulting in “a discernable impact” on service. COVID protocols on testing, along with isolating employees who test positive, have symptoms, and who have been in close contact with anyone COVID-positive have caused staffing shortages that will effectively mean a route scheduled for 15-minute frequency may now mean a 30-minute wait for riders. AC Transit said that in isolated instances, the district could be forced to temporarily cancel a bus line. “Nevertheless, in keeping with our pandemic policies, we will equitably prioritize bus lines, including those to under-resourced, transit-dependent, and high-demand communities,” the district said in a press statement. Before planning their next commute, riders were asked to realtime bus arrivals at actransit.org/actransit-realtime.
ALAMEDA, CA
insideevs.com

Study: Diesel Trucks/Buses Are Idling Like Crazy, 2-4 Hours Per Day

An interesting study reveals high average idling of commercial vehicles (trucks and buses), which could be eliminated through electrification. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)’s Fleet DNA data from 415 internal-combustion engine, heavy-duty vehicles (in 36 states) with over 120,000 hours of operation, commercial vehicles stay idle by about 1-4 hours a day on average, depending on vehicle type.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Electric truck production cutting in line ahead of diesel orders

Class 8 truck orders finished 2021 with a backlog-to-build timing exceeding 12 months. But orders for electric trucks are being processed in a quarter of that time, according to manufacturers under pressure to meet state zero-emission mandates. The number of electric orders is tiny — several dozen to a few...
INDUSTRY
Dayton Daily News

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
investing.com

Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

DETROIT (Reuters) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging. ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range — about...
ECONOMY

