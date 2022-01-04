ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada court: Iran should pay families over plane shootdown

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Canada has ruled that Iran should pay 107 million Canadian dollars — about $84 million —...

