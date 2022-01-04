ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher despite worries about rising numbers of cases of the coronavirus. Benchmarks in France, Germany and...

keyt.com

KEYT

Stocks sway on Wall Street following mixed jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses Friday as Wall Street weighs whether a mixed report on the U.S. jobs market will sway the Federal Reserve from its path to raise interest rates later this year. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in morning trading, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was near its highest level since early 2020. Many investors saw the Federal Reserve taking the mixed jobs report as evidence it should continue leaning toward raising interest rates more quickly. Higher rates could help corral the high inflation sweeping the world but would also make conditions less easy for financial markets.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply lower as stocks slide after Fed minutes

Major U.S. stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering the steepest decline, after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting that showed officials eyeing potentially faster and earlier rate hikes amid high inflation. The Nasdaq dropped about 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed officials also discussed shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet, another form of tightening monetary policy. Losses for the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to about 1.7% Wednesday, the highest since April based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE rises again amid Omicron optimism while Wall Street falters

The FTSE gained further ground as strong showings from banks, mining stocks and Ocado buoyed London’s top index.It held firm in the green despite dropping down from intraday highs after a less positive start to trading in the US, driven by weakness in the tech sector.The FTSE 100 ended the day 11.72 points, or 0.16%, higher at 7,516.87 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks were more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 managed to eke out a rise of almost fifteen points.“For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS

