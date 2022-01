While we see some prices edging lower from their current elevated levels, we expect most to remain above their long-term averages. Commodities are set to be the best performing asset class of 2021, with the Bloomberg Commodity index up around 25% YTD, although it has been up by as much as 35% over the course of the year. Recovering demand following Covid, supply chain disruptions, government policy and adverse weather have all contributed to a tightening in markets this year, which has propelled prices higher.

INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO