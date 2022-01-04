ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU sees role for gas and nuclear in energy transition

naturalgasworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all member states are happy with their inclusion in the taxonomy. The European Commission...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Iran begins search for more South Pars gas [Gas in Transition]

Iran has begun exploration efforts to identify new reserves at the supergiant South Pars gas field as completion nears on the final phase of its current development. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. by: Ian Simm. By the end of March 2022 Iran expects to complete the sole remaining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas finds gas in Block SK411 offshore Malaysia

The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,850 m. Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of state-run Petronas, has made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK411 offshore Malaysia, Petronas said on January 7. The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Poland recalls ambassador to Prague over coal mine comments

Poland is recalling its new ambassador to Prague after he criticized the country’s approach to a dispute with the Czech Republic over a state-run coal mine.Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter late Thursday that the ambassador's remarks were “extremely irresponsible” and that the process was underway for the diplomat's recall. He said every diplomat should protect Poland's interests. In an interview released Thursday by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle Ambassador Miroslaw Jasinski said Poland had showed a “lack of empathy, a lack of understanding and a lack of will to open a dialogue” with the Czech Republic....
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Czech Republic to end coal use by 2033, boost nuclear power

The new Czech government aims to phase out coal in energy production by 2033 while increasing the country's reliance on nuclear and renewable sources, its policy program published on Friday said.Coal-fired power plants currently generate almost 50% of total Czech electricity output.“We will create such conditions for the energy transformation and development of coal regions to make it possible to phase out coal by the year 2033,” the government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.The previous government, headed by populist billionaire Andrej Babis hadn’t approved any target for stopping coal use but its advisory body had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Energy Transition#Natural Gas#Member States#Eu#The European Commission#Ec
naturalgasworld.com

Russia Doubled Imports Of Natural Gas From Turkmenistan In 2021, Envoy Says

Russia has doubled the imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan this year, Moscow's ambassador in Ashgabat told reporters on December 24. Russia has doubled the imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan this year, Moscow's ambassador in Ashgabat told reporters on December 24. Russia this year stands to buy about 10...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK upstream warns windfall tax would give "false hopes" to consumers

A proposed windfall tax on oil and gas producers to raise funds to protect households from high energy bills would give consumers "false hopes"... A proposed windfall tax on oil and gas producers to raise funds to protect households from high energy bills would give consumers "false hopes" and deal out "real damage" to the industry, upstream association OGUK warned on January 5.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas pipeline could reduce Bowen basin coal mine emissions: Study

The Queensland government has released the Bowen Basin Pipeline concept study. A gas pipeline in Queensland’s Bowen basin could future-proof gas supply, reduce emissions and help create jobs, a new study has found. The state’s resources minister Scott Stewart on January 6 released the Bowen Basin Pipeline concept study,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

US becomes top LNG exporter for first time: press

US LNG production has surpassed that of Qatar. The US became the world's biggest exporter of LNG in December, thanks to a surge in supplies to Europe, Bloomberg reported on January 4. Production at US liquefaction facilities surpassed that at terminals in Qatar, due to a growth in shipments from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Czechs want tweaks to nuclear and gas conditions in EU green plan

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic will seek allies to change conditions for the inclusion of gas and nuclear power projects in the European Union’s hotly-debated green investment plan. In a proposal on Dec. 31, the EU Commission included gas and nuclear investments in new guidelines to finance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU labelling of gas as green is good for Africa

Africa’s call for a just and inclusive energy transition has been answered through the European Union’s landmark proposal to label natural gas as a ‘green’ energy source. Africa’s call for a just and inclusive energy transition has been answered through the European Union’s landmark proposal to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

EU Adds Natural Gas, Nuclear Plants to Climate Finance Taxonomy

The European Commission stands accused of greenwashing after a New Year’s Eve announcement that it will designate nuclear and natural gas plants as “green” facilities to help them attract financing as climate change solutions, despite tough conditions on their operations and environmental impacts. “The draft text, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

EU green finance rules to include nuclear and gas projects

A draft of the bloc’s green finance taxonomy sets out conditions for projects to receive transition funds. The European Commission will this month decide the parameters for power projects to receive an official “green” designation. The EU hopes that this will help guide private finance toward cleaner energy. Lawmakers have also proposed that the taxonomy would apply to later public finance initiatives.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Project spotlight: Tema LNG [Gas in Transition]

Ghana has diversified its energy mix with both domestically-produced gas and imports via the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP). It is now on the cusp of importing LNG in the hope that the Tema LNG terminal will become a regional distribution hub. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

LNG Alliance plans LNG project in south India: Press

The Singapore-based company has signed an MoU with the Karnataka state government and New Mangalore Port Trust to set up an LNG import terminal in the Indian state. Singapore-based LNG Alliance is planning to set up an LNG import terminal in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Times of India reported on January 3.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Will European energy crisis put climate on the backburner?

Europe finds itself not only paying more for energy but also producing more emissions. [Data Sources: Gazprom, Entsoq, thierrybros.com, GIE, BP Statistical Review]. Gazprom’s gas flows to Europe in December reached their lowest point for the month in at least six years, with supplies up 12% month on month but down 19% year on year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Free Press - TFP

Germany Says Nuclear Energy Is ‘Dangerous,’ Slams EU For Labeling It Sustainable

Germany distanced itself from the European Union’s position on nuclear power, arguing that the energy source is dangerous and wasteful, the Associated Press reported Monday. The German government “expressly rejects” the EU’s favorable assessment of the benefits of nuclear power generation, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said Monday, the AP reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Scottish CCS project misses out on govt funding [Gas in Transition]

Without state support, Acorn CCS’s schedule is up in the air, and Scotland could struggle to realise its 2045 net-zero ambition. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The UK has taken a major step forward in efforts to decarbonise its largest industrial clusters, selecting in late October two carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects in northern England for state funding. But the government has faced criticism for overlooking a third project in Scotland, despite its advanced stage of planning. The project’s omission will throw a spanner in the works for a number of Scottish companies with net-zero ambitions, including those that handle and process North Sea oil and gas. The administration of UK prime minister Boris Johnson wants to have at least two CCUS projects up and running ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy