ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Germany November retail sales +0.6% vs -0.5% m/m expected

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's a positive surprise and the details also reveal that in annual terms, retail turnover for 2021...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Eurozone Retail Sales jump by 7.8% YoY in November, a big beat

Eurozone Retail Sales rose by 1.0% MoM in November vs. -0.5% expected. Retail Sales in the bloc arrived at 7.8% YoY in November vs. 5.6% expected. On an annualized basis, the bloc’s Retail Sales came in at 7.8% in November versus 1.7% recorded in September and 5.6% estimated. At...
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Euro zone retail sales growth surges past expectations in Nov

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales surged past all expectations in November, driven by in-store non-food purchases, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, indicating that consumer demand remained healthy even as fresh pandemic-related restrictions were implemented. Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing the...
RETAIL
forexlive.com

UK December Halifax house prices +1.1% vs +0.7% m/m expected

Slight delay in the release by the source. Another month, another record high for UK property price - hitting £276,091 in December. Throughout the course of 2021, house prices increased by £24,500 - the largest annual increase since 2003. Halifax notes that:. “The housing market defied expectations in...
REAL ESTATE
forexlive.com

Germany December preliminary CPI +5.3% vs +5.1% y/y expected

This was already more or less outlined by the state readings earlier. But in any case, it just reaffirms that price pressures are not letting up in Germany yet going into the turn of the year. The headline reading is the highest since 1992. If anything else, expect inflation to remain elevated through 1H 2022 as well - keeping added pressure on the ECB.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Trade#M M#Textiles#Y Y
forexlive.com

Germany December construction PMI 48.2 vs 47.9 prior

The reading just reaffirms that construction activity remains subdued at the end of last year, despite a pickup in employment conditions. New orders saw a contraction once again, though the rate of decline is slightly less compared to November. The details continue to highlight that supply constraints and cost pressures are weighing on the sector. Markit notes that:
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Spain December services PMI 55.8 vs 59.8 prior

Omicron worries are to blame as activity and new business expanded at lower rates. Meanwhile, business confidence slumped to an 11-month low while price pressures continued to persist. Put together, that is a noticeable hit on sentiment and the services sector last month. Markit notes that:. “The Spanish service economy...
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

Germany December final services PMI 48.7 vs 48.4 prelim

The resurgence in virus cases and tighter restrictions weighed on new business and overall activity in December, leading to a contraction in the services sector. Growth expectations did improve, reflecting optimism for later this year but present activity will see some moderation amid omicron risks. Besides that, price pressures remain elevated with the rate of input and output cost inflation being the second-fastest on record. Markit notes that:
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Germany December unemployment change -23k vs -15k expected

Prior -34k Unemployment rate 5.2%. The German jobless total falls by another 23,000 to 2.405 million with the unemployment rate ticking lower once again. This just reaffirms further progress in labour market conditions, striving towards pre-pandemic levels still. To cut short, it just continues to hammer home the narrative in recent months that employment conditions in the region are gradually improving.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
forexlive.com

Spain December manufacturing PMI 56.2 vs 56.2 expected

The reading still points to a decent expansion in Spain's manufacturing sector but there are some key challenges. Supply constraints and surging price pressures continue to be a thorn in the side, resulting in slower growth in new work, persisting capacity pressures, and a sharp rise in backlogs. Markit notes that:
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

France December final manufacturing PMI 55.6 vs 54.9 prelim

This reaffirms some tentative signs of stability in the French manufacturing sector towards the year-end. The trends in output and new orders showed some improvement but it was a rather subdued quarter overall. As is the case elsewhere in the region, supply constraints and surging price pressures remain key problems to the outlook. Markit notes that:
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

Italy December manufacturing PMI 62.0 vs 62.8 prior

A slightly lower reading than in November but growth of output and new work remain close to record peaks. As such, it reflects another robust performance in Italy's manufacturing sector to cap off the year. That said, backlogs of work rose at a survey record pace amid supply constraints and inflationary pressures remain severe. Markit notes that:
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

US November wholesale inventories +1.2% vs +1.3% expected

Prior was +2.3% (revised to +2.5%) Prior retail inventories ex-autos +0.5% (revised to +0.7%) These numbers are a good sign for Q4 GDP. I expect consistent inventory building throughout 2022 and into 2023 as the global supply chain recovers and companies opt to run with larger inventories.
RETAIL
CNBC

Japan's November retail sales rise but omicron risks loom

To support the economy, the government on Friday approved a record $940 billion budget for fiscal 2022, including cash payouts to families and businesses hit by the pandemic. Prospects of a consumption-led recovery, however, are clouded by uncertainties around the new omicron coronavirus variant, which started to spread in the community last week in Japan's largest cities.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

US CPI, retail sales, China trade, Tesco, Sainsbury, M&S and JPMorgan Chase results

US CPI (Dec) – 12/01 – the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month suggests a central bank that is more worried about inflation, than it is about the labour market. With a March rate hike very much a “live” decision this week’s US CPI is likely to be a key signpost in the wider discussion as central banks wrestle with a dilemma of rising price pressures, and an economic slowdown caused by tighter restrictions, and a decline in consumer confidence. In November US CPI hit a 39 year high of 6.8%, a trend which looks set to continue in the December numbers this week, given that PPI is already close to 10%. PPI has tended to be a leading indicator for CPI over the last 12 months, and while we did see a pause in headline CPI through the summer months, stabilising at 5.4%, we’ve seen an acceleration into year end. The various restrictions that were imposed through much of Q4 has shown no signs of slowing when it comes to supply chain disruptions. PPI over the same period has risen steadily since April, rising from 6.2% and a record high in November. Even excluding food and energy we’re still at 7.7%, which means that there is a real possibility that we could see headline CPI move through 7% in the middle of this week, and the highest levels since 1982, with PPI potentially moving through 10%.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

North Rhine Westphalia December CPI +5.2% vs +5.1% y/y prior

The details reaffirm more persistent cost pressures, with a 0.5% increase in inflation on the month. That stems from a rise in key components such as foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks (+0.9%), and alcoholic drinks and tobacco (+0.3%). Meanwhile, entertainment and leisure inflation also jumped by 5.1% in December. In any...
DRINKS
forexlive.com

Japan December consumer confidence index 39.1 vs 39.2 prior

Slight delay in the release by the source. Little change to the headline reading but the details show that there was improvement in the categories for overall livelihood and income growth. That is offset by a steeper drop in employment. Meanwhile, 88.5% of households surveyed anticipate price expectations in the...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

You might get a $1,100 fourth stimulus check without even doing anything

The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy