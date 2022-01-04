ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here is what’s on the economic calendar in the US today - ISM and JOLTS

By Eamonn Sheridan
forexlive.com
 3 days ago

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here. The times in the left-most column are GMT. The numbers...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
stlouisnews.net

China's economic outlook: What to watch in 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- For China, the year 2021 has been a milestone and a fresh start. Upon completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the world's second-largest economy embarked on a new journey to build itself into a modern socialist country. It has also...
BUSINESS
biztimes.biz

The economic impact of women in today’s economy

Women have made a substantial difference to the success of organizations throughout history. In a 2018 Harvard Business Review study, nearly 95% of directors agree that diversity brings unique perspectives to the boardroom, while 84% believe it enhances board performance. Women’s entry into paid work has been a major factor...
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers

In December 1978, the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced economic reforms that dramatically altered China’s economy by strengthening trade and cultural ties with the West. Beginning in the 1990s, these reforms set China on a trajectory to become what it is today: a nation with a dynamic and substantially market-driven economy that is also the world’s second-largest. U.S. residents have enjoyed lower-priced goods exported from China since then, but many communities that produced goods that competed with Chinese manufacturing exports suffered job losses and economic downturns. This negative effect on U.S. manufacturing jobs from Chinese exports is often called the “China Shock.”...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Calendar#Economic Data#Ism#Forexlive#Gmt#The Job Openings And#Labor Turnover Survey#Omicron
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What the US Government Does With Its Secret Stash of Bitcoin: Report

Authorities are revealing what the US government does with all the Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets they seize from bad actors. In new interviews with CNBC, US officials say that most of the cryptocurrencies they seize are liquidated and the proceeds are then distributed between federal government agencies. Jarod...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Employers added only 199,000 jobs in December even before omicron started to surge

Hiring slowed again last month as employers continued to struggle to find workers in an economy now confronting the full impact of the omicron variant. U.S. employers added just 199,000 workers to payrolls in December, according to data from the Labor Department Friday. That was well below expectations of around 400,000 jobs created, marking a second consecutive month of disappointing employment growth.
BUSINESS
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cheddar News

Despite Lower Than Expected December Jobs Report, Some Positive Economic Signs

According to the Labor Department December report, the U.S added 199,000 jobs as opposed to the more than 400,000 that had been expected. William M. Rodgers III, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equality at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to talk about the state of the economy and noted that, despite the miss, the drop-off in the unemployment rate signaled to him that the economy is moving in the right direction. "There was an upward revision of about 100,000, a little more than 100,000, for the months of October and November, so, again, I'm not as worried or looking at this as negative as you all are," Rodgers added. He also noted the next three months would likely see slower growth due to the winter but stated that it would remain in a positive direction.
ECONOMY
thechronicle-news.com

December sees significant job growth, but millions of Americans are calling it quits

(The Center Square) – The U.S. showed strong job gains in December, but a record number of Americans continue to leave the work force voluntarily. ADP released December’s private sector payroll report Wednesday showing that private sector employment rose by 807,000 jobs from November to December, well above experts’ predictions.
ECONOMY
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy