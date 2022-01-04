Earlier News

The Touro College and University System announced plans to build a new campus at 3 Times Square, a Midtown skyscraper in the heart of the New York City tourist destination. The college and university system said Monday it will build a new nearly 250,000-square-foot campus inside the building, affirming the “continued importance” of in-person learning and a commitment to New York City, according to a press release. The campus will transform eight floors of the building into classrooms, science and technology labs, offices, and event space. Jeffrey Rosengarten, senior vice president of operations for the Touro College and University System, said the institution will also build a library, academic facilities, student lounges and cafes within the 3 Times Square space.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO