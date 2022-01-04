Earlier News

Other schools include Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, and more. At least eight historically Black colleges and universities – HBCUs – have been reportedly receiving bomb threats since Tuesday, according to school officials, which led to abrupt evacuations of students, faculty, and staff from the campus premises. As reported by Washington Post, the confirmed schools include University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Xavier University of Louisiana, and now Spelman College as seen below.
