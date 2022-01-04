ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Earlier News

By 2012 Election
Inside Higher Ed
 3 days ago

Culver-Stockton College is starting a master...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Higher Ed

Texas State, UNC Charlotte Go Online

Texas State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are among the latest institutions to move classes online to deal with Omicron. Denise M. Trauth, the president of Texas State, wrote to students and employees that while classes would start, on schedule, Jan. 18, they would all be online until Jan. 31. She stressed that no classes were being canceled. Students still may move into their residence halls as previously scheduled.
TEXAS STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Texas, Rochester Move Online

More colleges and universities have announced that they are moving most or all of their classes online to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The University of Texas at Austin announced, “We are asking faculty members to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the semester, with a target date of January 31 to return to the originally assigned teaching modality. Some may choose to teach in person, while also providing online delivery between January 18 and January 28.”
AUSTIN, TX
Inside Higher Ed

How Diverse Is Your Board?

In December, we were able to publish a four-episode late-fall season for our podcast “View From Venus.” We had some phenomenal women as guests: Jacqueline Rodriguez, vice president at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education; Shana MacDonald, faculty member at the University of Waterloo; Becky Petitt, vice chancellor at UC San Diego; and Felecia Commodore, faculty member at Old Dominion University.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Most Colleges Resume In-Person Classes

Colleges across the country that are pivoting to remote instruction and delaying the start of the spring semester may have caught the headlines, but they are in the minority. The vast majority of institutions are returning to in-person learning as scheduled. According to data from the College Crisis Initiative at...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hofstra University#Culver Stockton College#Engineering
Inside Higher Ed

Rethinking the Performance Gap

Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce asks a provocative question: What would it mean if those in the bottom 40 percent of the income distribution held the same proportion of associate’s and bachelor’s degrees as the upper 60 percent?. The answer:. We’d increase degree attainment...
GEORGETOWN, DC
blackchronicle.com

HBCU Bomb Threats Made Against Historically Black College Campuses

The HBCU community received some disturbing news to start the New Year. Multiple institutions were on alert after receiving threats of potential violence on Tuesday. Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern University, Xavier University of Louisiana and other historically Black colleges and universities each received bomb threats on Tuesday.
COLLEGES
1053rnb.com

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community received some disturbing news to start the New Year. Multiple institutions were on alert after receiving threats of potential violence on Tuesday. Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern University, Xavier University of Louisiana and other historically Black colleges and universities each received bomb threats on Tuesday.
COLLEGES
Essence

Spelman College, Howard University Amongst Several HBCUs Receiving Bomb Threats

Other schools include Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, and more. At least eight historically Black colleges and universities – HBCUs – have been reportedly receiving bomb threats since Tuesday, according to school officials, which led to abrupt evacuations of students, faculty, and staff from the campus premises. As reported by Washington Post, the confirmed schools include University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Xavier University of Louisiana, and now Spelman College as seen below.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
WGME

Maine colleges announce spring semester mandates

Maine colleges are adding new coronavirus protocols ahead of the spring semester. Bates College will start all classes remotely and students are required to get a booster shot. Students and staff at Bowdoin College must get their boosters before January 21. Colby College also has a booster requirement and all...
MAINE STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Grossmont to Go Online

Grossmont College, a community college near San Diego, announced Sunday night that it would move classes online for its January session. “Out of an abundance of caution, all intersession classes and on-campus services are being moved online,” the college said on its website.
COLLEGES
wnypapers.com

Spring semester guidance issued for SUNY & CUNY campuses 'to safely reopen'

Mandates COVID-19 vaccine booster and mandatory pre-testing for all students planning to regularly access campus. √ Ongoing testing plans required for all campuses. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced issuance of spring semester reopening guidance for SUNY and CUNY campuses, which includes the continuation of the student vaccine mandate as well as requiring all students regularly accessing campus to receive the COVID-19 booster for the spring semester. Additional requirements for students also include mandatory pre-testing ahead of their semester return, which will apply to all students who plan to regularly access campus.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Rutgers, Texas State and Other Colleges Go Online

More institutions are moving classes online to deal with Omicron. Rutgers University announced that the system would spend several weeks online before returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 31. Students have been told to return to housing Jan. 29 and 30, not Jan. 16-17. “Information on any financial credits or offsets will be forthcoming,” the university said.
TEXAS STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Fewer High School Graduates Go Straight to College

IStock/Getty Images Plus — The share of high school students enrolling directly in college continues to fall, data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center show. College enrollment by the high school Class of 2020 showed an “unprecedented” decline of between four and 10 percentage points depending on the high school category, according to the finalized version of theHigh School Benchmarks report released last month.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Inside Higher Ed

Touro System Will Build New Times Square Campus

The Touro College and University System announced plans to build a new campus at 3 Times Square, a Midtown skyscraper in the heart of the New York City tourist destination. The college and university system said Monday it will build a new nearly 250,000-square-foot campus inside the building, affirming the “continued importance” of in-person learning and a commitment to New York City, according to a press release. The campus will transform eight floors of the building into classrooms, science and technology labs, offices, and event space. Jeffrey Rosengarten, senior vice president of operations for the Touro College and University System, said the institution will also build a library, academic facilities, student lounges and cafes within the 3 Times Square space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside Higher Ed

How to Tackle Inequity in Higher Education Head-On

The pandemic has illuminated the challenges facing college students who are low income, first in their family to attend or a member of a racially minoritized group. From affordability to improving the learning environment to supporting students outside the classroom, the long-standing issues facing such students have been magnified. It’s not just hard to afford college. It’s difficult to stay enrolled and learn while juggling a myriad of academic and personal concerns.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy