MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been the story of our lives the last few years; Find a way to live with COVID-19 and make things work. Sports have provided a much-needed distraction but have also suffered cancellations and postponements because of the coronavirus. But imagine playing an entire college football season, getting down to the final championship game, and then not having a national champ. With the new rules, it’s possible.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO