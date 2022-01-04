ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Leon recommends…Clyde’s – Second Stage

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been longing to see this play by Lynn Nottage which has just opened on Broadway so I was delighted to note that it will be livestreamed. I’m more than ready to...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Slipped Disc

Vienna Opera drops Fledermaus and Tosca

An Omicron outbreak has forced the house to shut until January 6 – not the New Year’s start it wanted. ‘The Wiener Staatsoper has been fighting Corona for almost two years and has not cancelled a single performance so far,’ laments director Bogdan Roscic. ‘More than 85 percent of the workforce has been vaccinated three times and is PCR tested three times a week. But working conditions – playing, singing, dancing and making music together – make complete protection impossible. With Omicron, the speed and intensity of infections has increased dramatically.’
Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
CBS New York

Young Stars Atticus Ware And Avery Sell Reflect On Starting Broadway Careers Young, Navigating Pandemic Challenges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Child actors on Broadway are living their dreams through tough times for the industry. They have big responsibilities as COVID-19 complicates their schooling, their jobs, and even their home lives. But as CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Thursday, they’re loving life. Two young actors, 14-year-old Atticus Ware and 12-year-old Avery Sell, know how to bring it, big time. Ware is a North Carolina native who calls Weehawken, New Jersey home. He told Carlin he longed to perform as far back as he can remember. “So I got started with tap dancing when I was about 4 years old,” Ware said. “My...
Slipped Disc

Paris abandons Messiah

The Théâtre du Châtelet has cancelled this month’s 10-day run of Handel’s Messiah, staged by Deborah Warner, due to raging Covid infections. The theatre said: ‘More than 200 people, artists and staff, are directly involved every day in this show. The current risks are too high for us to be able to accommodate a production of this magnitude.’
Lynn Nottage
Chicago Tribune

Goodman Theatre changes season: ‘Outsiders’ musical is postponed; ‘Life After’ takes its place

The Goodman Theatre said Wednesday that it is postponing its planned world-premiere production of “The Outsiders,” a musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the Francis Ford Coppola movie. With a book by Adam Rapp and music by Jamestown Revival, the show has Broadway aspirations. A Goodman spokesman said it is now expected next season. As a new addition to the current season, the Goodman ...
extratv

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' Star Sally Ann Howes Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the British actress and singer fondly remembered internationally for her performance in the 1968 musical-fantasy "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," died December 19 at 91. No cause was specified. Born July 20, 1930, in London, into a show-biz family that included her variety star father Bobby Howes and...
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
BBC

April Ashley: Model, actress and trans trailblazer dies aged 86

Actress, model and activist April Ashley has been hailed as a "trans trailblazer" following her death at the age of 86. Ashley became only the second Briton to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery, in 1960. She was later photographed for British Vogue and appeared opposite Joan Collins in the film...
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
