Law and Order : Organsized Crime - Episode 2.12 - As Iago is to Othello - Press Release

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStabler asks Bell to have his back when they’re...

Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Wheatley Continues His Mind Games in New Trailer

Tonight is the big night when Law & Order: Organized Crime returns from hiatus. It seems Richard Wheatley is back to his old tricks. Just when we thought that the Wheatley arc might calm down, the infamous criminal is now back in a big way. In a preview of the upcoming night of Law & Order, there is a lot going on. From Olivia Benson and the Special Victims Unit taking care of their own issues to the Organized Crime unit being faced with a harsh reality.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Is Benson’s Son Facing Dangerous Situation in New Episode?

Law & Order: SVU lead Olivia Benson is no stranger to taking on difficult cases, but now she’s facing a new challenge: her son being bullied. The second episode of SVU following the midseason break will see Benson taking on cases both at home and at work. The synopsis reads: “A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied.”
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.02 - The Lions Den - Press Release

THONY TURNS TO THE SYNDICATE TO GET MEDICAL HELP FOR HER SON ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 10, ON FOX. Jay Mohr ("Suburgatory") Makes A Recurring Guest-Star Appearance. Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son's...
iheart.com

National Geographic author falsely claims Rittenhouse murdered black people

How embarrassing for the book publisher. A new book written by an author previously associated with National Geographic falsely claims Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager from Illinois who defended his life last year after being violently attacked by a white convicted pedophile and two other people, actually murdered two black men.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Watch Declan Murphy's First Scene With Rollins & Co. in Winter Premiere

If you’re wondering how things will go when Law & Order: SVU‘s Det. Amanda Rollins comes face-to-face with Capt. Declan Murphy after all this time… have we got a sneak peek for you. The procedural’s winter premiere, airing Thursday at 9/8c (NBC), heralds the return of Donal Logue as Murphy. In Seasons 15-17, Murphy was an undercover officer who became romantically involved with Kelli Giddish’s Rollins; though they didn’t last as a couple, he is the father of Rollins’ elder daughter, Jesse. In the exclusive clip above, Rollins, Benson and Fin are brought into the fold by Chief McGrath, who announces that SVU...
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.10 - You Only Die Once, Or Twice, But Never Three Times - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“You Only Die Once, or Twice, but Never Three Times” – Beverly creates a plan to save Formica Mike’s (Richard Kind) failing marriage, but her efforts quickly backfire. Meanwhile, Barry enlists Adam and friends to create a James Bond-themed home movie in his ongoing efforts to court Joanne, but her response leaves him with a bruised ego. Both Barry and Beverly learn valuable lessons in love on an all-new episode of the “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Chicago Fire - Episode 10.11 - Fog of War - Press Release

01/12/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury. Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia. Violet gets a surprise envelope. The rest of 51 enters a contest.
spoilertv.com

Kenan - Episode 2.03 - 2.04 - Press Release

--- "GHOSTS OF BOYFRIENDS PAST" 01/10/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Monday) : Kenan believes he should help Mika with her boyfriend troubles, whether she needs it or not. Pam and Gary have a crush on the same woman and risk their friendship to be with her. TV-14.
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Discovery - Episode 4.07 - …But to Connect - Press Release

Episode 407: “…But to Connect” (Available to stream Thursday, December 30th) Tensions rise as representatives from across the galaxy gather to confront the threat of the Dark Matter Anomaly. Zora’s new sentience raises difficult questions. Written by: Terri Hughes Burton & Carlos Cisco. Directed by: Lee...
spoilertv.com

Claws - Episode 4.06 - Chapter Six: Greed - Press Release

· Desna opens up a second nail salon but a rival salon owner soon demands a monthly payoff, forcing Desna to take drastic measures and securing her place as a hardened gangster. Jenn's Oxy addiction spirals out of control as she forms a suspiciously close bond with Tony.
spoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Episode 2.02 - The Ties That Bind - Press Release

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck).
